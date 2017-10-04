Honda CBR300R Launch Soon: Features, Images, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

According to a recent report, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has permanently discontinued the CBR150R and CBR250R. The models have been out of production since the new BS-IV emission norms came into effect. The company is replace the CBR250R with the CBR300R in the coming months. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming CBR300R for India.

Honda CBR300R Expected Prices

The Honda CBR300R is likely to arrive with a price tag north of the INR 2.00 lakh mark.

Honda CBR300R Expected Launch Date

Reports suggest that the Honda CBR300R could arrive as early as the end of the current financial year.

Honda CBR300R Features and Details

A few highlights of the Honda CBR300R include a digital-analogue instrument console where the tachometer is in the analogue format while the rest of the elements such as the speedometer, odometer, trip meter and fuel gauge take the digital route. Available internationally in two colour options including red and black, the CBR300R also comes equipped with ABS as an optional feature.

Honda CBR300R Engine and Performance

Powering the Honda CBR300R is a 286cc single cylinder, liquid cooled, four stroke engine that is capable of producing a power output of 30.4 bhp at 8500 rpm and 27.1 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via a six speed transmission.

Honda CBR300R Technical Specifications

ENGINE

Engine Type 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke Bore And Stroke 76mm x 63mm Induction PGM-Fi, 38mm throttle body Ignition Computer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Valve Train DOHC; four valves per cylinder

DRIVE TRAIN

Transmission Six-speed

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES

Front Suspension 37mm fork; 4.65 inches travel Rear Suspension Pro-Link® single shock with five positions of spring preload adjustability; 4.07 inches travel Front Brake Single 296mm disc Rear Brake Single 220mm disc Front Tire 110/70-17 Rear Tire 140/70-17

DIMENSIONS

Rake 25.30 degrees Trail 98mm (3.9 inches) Wheelbase 54.3 inches Seat Height 30.7 inches Curb Weight 357 pounds. Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride.

Honda CBR300R Image Gallery