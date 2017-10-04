Honda CBR300R Launch Soon: Features, Images, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

According to a recent report, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has permanently discontinued the CBR150R and CBR250R. The models have been out of production since the new BS-IV  emission norms came into effect. The company is replace the CBR250R with the CBR300R in the coming months. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming CBR300R for India.

Honda CBR300R Expected Prices

October 4, 2017-Honda-CBR300R-2-600x306.jpg

The Honda CBR300R is likely to arrive with a price tag north of the INR 2.00 lakh mark.

Honda CBR300R Expected Launch Date

October 4, 2017-Honda-CBR300R-7-600x306.jpg

Reports suggest that the Honda CBR300R could arrive as early as the end of the current financial year.

Honda CBR300R Features and Details

October 4, 2017-Honda-CBR300R-4-600x306.jpg

A few highlights of the Honda CBR300R include a digital-analogue instrument console where the tachometer is in the analogue format while the rest of the elements such as the speedometer, odometer, trip meter and fuel gauge take the digital route. Available internationally in two colour options including red and black, the CBR300R also comes equipped with ABS as an optional feature.

Honda CBR300R Engine and Performance

October 4, 2017-Honda-CBR300R-5-600x306.jpg

Powering the Honda CBR300R is a 286cc single cylinder, liquid cooled, four stroke engine that is capable of producing a power output of 30.4 bhp at 8500 rpm and 27.1 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via a six speed transmission.

Honda CBR300R Technical Specifications

ENGINE

Engine Type286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore And Stroke76mm x 63mm
InductionPGM-Fi, 38mm throttle body
IgnitionComputer-controlled digital transistorized with electronic advance
Compression Ratio10.7:1
Valve TrainDOHC; four valves per cylinder

DRIVE TRAIN

TransmissionSix-speed

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES

Front Suspension37mm fork; 4.65 inches travel
Rear SuspensionPro-Link® single shock with five positions of spring preload adjustability; 4.07 inches travel
Front BrakeSingle 296mm disc
Rear BrakeSingle 220mm disc
Front Tire110/70-17
Rear Tire140/70-17

DIMENSIONS

Rake25.30 degrees
Trail98mm (3.9 inches)
Wheelbase54.3 inches
Seat Height30.7 inches
Curb Weight357 pounds. Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel-ready to ride.

Honda CBR300R Image Gallery

Motoroids Comments
(4 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google