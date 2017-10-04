New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Features, Images, Tech Specs, Fuel Economy, Expected Price And Launch Date

Triumph Motorcycles has expanded its Bonneville range with the international launch of the new 2018 Speedmaster. The motorcycle will soon make its way to the Indian shores but while we wait for that, here’s all you need to know about the new 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Expected Prices

We’re yet to hear the official prices but the new 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is expected to be priced somewhere around the same levels, if not slightly higher than the Bobber. So expect the prices to hover around INR 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Expected Launch Date

The motorcycle was launched at an event held in the UK. We’re yet to hear any official details about the India launch but we expect the motorcycle to arrive at our shores by early 2018. We may see the product at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Features and Details

The new 2018 Triumph Speedmaster is based on the Bobber and incorporates the Bonneville’s character. It features a split seat setup, and twin disc brakes at the front. Illuminating duties are performed by a full LED headlight with DRLs. The new Speedmaster also sports LED tail light, LED blinkers and number plate light. The motorcycle features a 12-litre fuel tank. The new Triumph Speedmaster rides on 16-inch 32 spoke wire wheels.

All the ride related information is displayed on the spherical instrument console that is identical to the Bobber. The LCD multi-function display includes odometer, rev counter, gear position indicator, range to empty, fuel level, average and current MPG, a clock, two trip settings, service indicator, plus access to cruise control and traction control settings.

The motorcycle features forward set footpegs, swept-back beach bars and a low 710mm seat height which are aimed to deliver a distinctive cruiser riding style. The motorcycle rides on 41mm cartridge front forks with 90mm travel and a mono-shock rear suspension unit with linkage and 73mm travel. Internationally, the 2018 Triumph Speedmaster is available in three colour options – Jet Black, Cranberry Red and Fusion White/Phantom Black.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Engine and Performance

It continues to use Triumph’s 1200cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve, 270° crank angle parallel twin engine which is tuned for 77 PS of power at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and features a torque assist clutch. The new motor delivers 42% more torque than the previous generation Speedmaster, and 10% more than the current model Triumph Bonneville T120. Ride-by-wire, and an engine immobiliser with transponder key come as standard. The motorcycle is also the first in the range to feature cruise control. The first major service interval arrives at 10,000 mile / 16,000km.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Safety

Standard safety features on the new Speedmaster include ABS, switchable traction control and two ride modes – Road and Rain. Braking duties will be performed by 310mm twin disc brakes at the front and a 255mm single disc at the rear.

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Technical Specifications

Engine And Transmission
TypeLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Capacity1200 cc
Bore / Stroke97.6 / 80mm
Compression10.0:1
Max Power77 PS/ 76 Bhp (57 kW) @ 6,100 rpm
Max Torque106 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
SystemMultipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
ExhaustChromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers
Final driveChain
ClutchWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Gearbox6-Speed
Chassis
FrameTubular steel cradle
SwingarmTwin-sided, tubular steel
Front Wheels32-spoke, 16 x 2.5in
Rear Wheels32-spoke, 16 x 3.5in
Front Tyres130/90 B16
Rear Tyres150/80 R16
Front SuspensionKYB 41 mm forks with cartridge damping. 90mm travel.
Rear SuspensionKYB monoshock with linkage and stepped preload adjuster, 73.3 mm rear wheel travel.
Brakes FrontTwin 310 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calipers, ABS
Brakes RearSingle 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston floating caliper, ABS
Instrument Display and FunctionsLCD multi-functional instrument pack with analogue speedometer, odometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, range to empty indication, service indicator, clock, 2x trip, average & current fuel consumption display, traction control status display, heated grip ready – controlled by a handlebar mounted scroll button.
Dimensions And Weights
Width Handlebars770 mm
Height Without Mirror1040 mm
Seat Height705 mm
Wheelbase1510 mm
Rake25.3 º
Trail91.4 mm
Dry Weight245.5 Kg
Tank Capacity12L
Fuel Consumption
Claimed Fuel Economy4.3 l/100 km (65.4 MPG / 23.15 kmpl)

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Image Gallery

New 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Video

