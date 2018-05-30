New 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Bookings Open, Prices Announced

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month, Porsche has announced the prices for the 2018 Cayenne Turbo in India. Prices for the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo start at INR 1.92 crore (ex-showroom) and customers can book the model against an amount of INR 5 lakh.

Based on Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform, the third generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo measures 4,926 mm in length, 1,983 mm in width and 1,673 mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 2,895 mm. As compared to its predecessor, the new Cayenne Turbo is 65 kgs lighter, courtesy of the aluminium body.

Visual updates to the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo include a larger front grille with air vents on either side, LED powered headlamps, DRLs, taillights and light bar. Also on offer are quad exhaust tips and 21 inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model comes equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system and a three spoke multifunction steering wheel. A few other highlights include Porsche Stability Management (PSM), Porsche Traction Management (PTM), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), air suspension and rear axle steering.

Propelling the upcoming 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This motor has been tuned to produce 542 bhp between 5,750 rpm-6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 770 Nm between 1,600-4,500 rpm. Paired to an eight speed automatic transmission, power is sent to all four wheels. Once launched, the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo will take on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, BMW X5 M and Range Rover SVR.