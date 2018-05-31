Asia Road Racing Championship: Honda 2Wheelers India’s Indian Riders Head To Japan for Round 3

Taking Indian riders to an international racing platform, the first ever India racing team with Indian riders are heading to Japan for Round 3 of 2018 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

With a phenomenal performance by rookie Anish Shetty at Round 2 in Australia, the team is charged up to battle it out with Asia’s best racers this weekend at the historic Suzuka Circuit. Honda’s second rider Rajiv Sethu will be making a comeback after a wrist injury during practice in Australia which preventing him from racing at Bend Motorsport Park. The Suzuka Circuit is team’s SuperSport 600 rider Taiga Hada’s home race where he will be aiming for a high points finish.

Speaking on this occasion, Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that racing is the heart of Honda and Honda 2Wheelers India too has special focus to develop iconic Indian riders for national & international championships. After scoring at both the races in Round 2, the team is fully charged to take on the iconic Suzuka Circuit.

Anish Shetty has been honing his skills with Taiga Hada in Japan while Rajiv Sethu, recovering from an injury, has been working hard to be race fit. Suzuka is a very technical track and Honda is sure this first Indian team will make the country proud, Nagaraj further added.