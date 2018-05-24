2018 Mini Cooper Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 29.70 Lakh

BMW India has launched the new 2018 Mini Cooper Facelift range in India, with prices starting at INR 29.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper facelift will be available in five variants including the 3-door Cooper S, 3-door Cooper D, 5-door Cooper D and the Convertible Cooper S. The models, which will be available beginning June 2018, will arrive via the CBU route.

The new Mini Hatch and Convertible will be available in three new colours – Emerald Grey metallic, Starlit Blue metallic and Solaris Orange metallic. An optional Piano Black exterior is available for the Cooper S models where the LED headlights, tail lights and radiator grille are finished in high gloss black instead of chrome. The new Mini Logo now appears on the bonnet, tailgate, steering wheel, central instrument display and remote control in all models.

Up-front, the new 2018 Mini Cooper range features a modified design for the circular LED headlights along with a new lens design and complete LED daytime running light ring with LED turn indicators. The optional Adaptive LED headlights include cornering lights and Matrix lights functionality that improves visibility without glaring on-coming traffic and other road users. The tail lamps of the new Mini Cooper range now appear in a Union Jack design.

Inside, the 2018 Mini Cooper range features Leather Chester Malt upholstery coupled with Malt Brown colour line, surface area of the doors and centre console finished in Piano Black. A new option of backlit interior surface on the passenger side fascia – the Mini Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated – features a Union Jack backlit by colours of the ambient lighting of Mini Excitement Pack. The Mini Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice 12 selectable colours. It also includes the new Mini logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side when opening and closing the door.

Multi-function sport leather steering wheel now comes as standard and sports seats for driver and front passenger. Also on offer is the optional panorama glass roof. The circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a 6.5 inch colour display with Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, now as standard. An optional touchscreen is also available in 6.5-inch with Mini Radio Visual Boost that serves as an aesthetic display for managing functions related to infotainment, telephone, driver and the vehicle. The selection and control is facilitated by a controller in the centre console.

The optional Mini Wired package offers an 8.8 inch touch screen with Touchpad controller, Mini Find Mate, Navigation System Professional, Mini Connected XL, telephony with wireless charging, 2nd USB interface and a 20 GB internal hard drive for all media storage. Other infotainment options now include Apple CarPlay along with Mini Radio Visual Boost and Mini Navigation or with Wired Package and the 360 watts Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System with 12 speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier.

The new Mini 3-door Cooper S and Convertible Cooper S are powered by a 2.0 litre 4 cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine delivering a power output of 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque. Speed of 0-100 kmph can be attained by the 3-door Cooper S in just 6.7 seconds, up to a top speed of 235 kmph. Meanwhile, the 3-door Cooper D and the 5-door Cooper D feature a 1.5 litre,, 3-cylinder, Twin Power Turbo diesel engine delivering a power output of 114 hp and 270 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 205 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds. Both these engines are paired to a seven speed double clutch Steptronic transmission with paddle shifters

Mini also offers driving modes that enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of Sport and Green modes. Driver Assistance Systems include cruise control, optional park assistant, rear view camera and Head-Up Display (HUD). A few other standard features on the models include auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.

Standard safety equipment on the new 2018 Mini Cooper facelift range comprises of front and passenger airbags, brake assist, 3-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, ABS, cornering brake control and run-flat tyres.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Authentic design, unique style and driving fun are timeless qualities that distinguish the iconic Mini. The new Mini Hatch and the new Mini Convertible amplify Mini’s emotional design, go-kart like driving excitement and clever functionality. The launch of the new Mini Hatch and the new Mini Convertible will further strengthen the exceptional position of Mini within the premium small car segment in India.”

Following are the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Mini Cooper facelift (ex-showroom):