2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Accessories Brochure Reveals All The Customisation Options

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2018 Ciaz in the Indian market. The 2018 Ciaz has been priced from INR 8.19 lakh for the base petrol variant to INR 10.97 lakh for the range topping petrol and diesel versions of the sedan. The new sedan will be available in 11 variants and seven options. Check out all the variants and their respective prices listed below:

Petrol Smart Hybrid

Sigma: INR 8.19 lakh

Delta: INR 8.80 lakh

Zeta: INR 9.57 lakh

Alpha: INR 9.97 lakh

Petrol Smart Hybrid Automatic

Delta: INR 9.80 lakh

Zeta: INR 10.57 lakh

Alpha: INR 10.97 lakh

Diesel Smart Hybrid

Sigma: INR 9.19 lakh

Delta: INR 9.80 lakh

Zeta: INR 10.57 lakh

Alpha: INR 10.97 lakh

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in seven colour options:

NEXA Blue

Pearl Sangria Red

Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown

Pearl Midnight Black

Metallic Magma Gray

Metallic Premium Silver

Pearl Snow White

Maruti Suzuki has also released a list of accessories that will be available for the new 2018 Ciaz. The list of exterior accessories include:

Rear windshield spoiler

Door visor garnish insert

Back door garnish

Diamond arrow finish alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki is also offering accessories in two packages — Collection Opulence and Collection Affluence.

Collection Opulence

Premium Body Cover

Premium Tissue Holder – Beige

Number Plate Garnish

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Interior Styling Kit – Birch Blonde Finish

Door Visors

Leather Steering Cover

Body Side Moulding

Cityscape Premium Finish Seat Cover

Designer Mat

Premium Cushions – Beige

Collection Affluence

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Leather Steering Cover

Premium Cushions – Beige

Body Side Moulding

Door Visor

Cross Leather Highlight Seat Cover

Interior Styling Kit – Birch Blonde Finish

Premium Carpet Mat – Beige

Seat Cover Options Include

Cross Leather Highlight

Cityscape Premium Finish

Premium Crown Finish

Premium Curve Lining Highlight

Premium NEXA Lining Finish

Premium Diamond Finish

Interior Accessories

Illuminated Door Sill Guard

Stainless Steel Door Sill Guard

Interior Styling Kit – Birch Blonde Finish

Rear Sunshade

Designer Mat

Premium Carpet Mat

Grooves Carpet Mat

Premium Cushions – Beige

Infotainment & a-la-carte

Rear Seat Entertainment – DVD

Multimedia

5-Channel AMP 1500W HCP 5D

Subwoofer 1000W DBX 30.0

Speaker – 2-Way Coaxial 260W

Air Purifier

Digital Tyre Inflater

ECSTAR Premium Car Care Kit

Mechanically, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz receives an all new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) that replaces the 1.4-litre unit. The diesel variant continues to use the 1.3-litre engine which produces 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The 1.3-litre oil burner will eventually be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor by the end of the year.

Read a detailed report on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz here

Check out the complete brochure along with the images of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz through the image gallery below: