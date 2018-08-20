2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Accessories Brochure Reveals All The Customisation Options
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2018 Ciaz in the Indian market. The 2018 Ciaz has been priced from INR 8.19 lakh for the base petrol variant to INR 10.97 lakh for the range topping petrol and diesel versions of the sedan. The new sedan will be available in 11 variants and seven options. Check out all the variants and their respective prices listed below:
Petrol Smart Hybrid
- Sigma: INR 8.19 lakh
- Delta: INR 8.80 lakh
- Zeta: INR 9.57 lakh
- Alpha: INR 9.97 lakh
Petrol Smart Hybrid Automatic
- Delta: INR 9.80 lakh
- Zeta: INR 10.57 lakh
- Alpha: INR 10.97 lakh
Diesel Smart Hybrid
- Sigma: INR 9.19 lakh
- Delta: INR 9.80 lakh
- Zeta: INR 10.57 lakh
- Alpha: INR 10.97 lakh
The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is available in seven colour options:
- NEXA Blue
- Pearl Sangria Red
- Pearl Metallic Dignity Brown
- Pearl Midnight Black
- Metallic Magma Gray
- Metallic Premium Silver
- Pearl Snow White
Maruti Suzuki has also released a list of accessories that will be available for the new 2018 Ciaz. The list of exterior accessories include:
- Rear windshield spoiler
- Door visor garnish insert
- Back door garnish
- Diamond arrow finish alloy wheels
Maruti Suzuki is also offering accessories in two packages — Collection Opulence and Collection Affluence.
Collection Opulence
- Premium Body Cover
- Premium Tissue Holder – Beige
- Number Plate Garnish
- Illuminated Door Sill Guard
- Interior Styling Kit – Birch Blonde Finish
- Door Visors
- Leather Steering Cover
- Body Side Moulding
- Cityscape Premium Finish Seat Cover
- Designer Mat
- Premium Cushions – Beige
Collection Affluence
- Illuminated Door Sill Guard
- Leather Steering Cover
- Premium Cushions – Beige
- Body Side Moulding
- Door Visor
- Cross Leather Highlight Seat Cover
- Interior Styling Kit – Birch Blonde Finish
- Premium Carpet Mat – Beige
Seat Cover Options Include
- Cross Leather Highlight
- Cityscape Premium Finish
- Premium Crown Finish
- Premium Curve Lining Highlight
- Premium NEXA Lining Finish
- Premium Diamond Finish
Interior Accessories
- Illuminated Door Sill Guard
- Stainless Steel Door Sill Guard
- Interior Styling Kit – Birch Blonde Finish
- Rear Sunshade
- Designer Mat
- Premium Carpet Mat
- Grooves Carpet Mat
- Premium Cushions – Beige
Infotainment & a-la-carte
- Rear Seat Entertainment – DVD
- Multimedia
- 5-Channel AMP 1500W HCP 5D
- Subwoofer 1000W DBX 30.0
- Speaker – 2-Way Coaxial 260W
- Air Purifier
- Digital Tyre Inflater
- ECSTAR Premium Car Care Kit
Mechanically, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz receives an all new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) that replaces the 1.4-litre unit. The diesel variant continues to use the 1.3-litre engine which produces 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The 1.3-litre oil burner will eventually be replaced by a new 1.5-litre diesel motor by the end of the year.
Read a detailed report on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz here
Check out the complete brochure along with the images of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz through the image gallery below: