New 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 7.04 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the 2018 Creta facelift in India earlier today, with prices starting at INR 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Indian arm of the Korean automobile manufacturer has announced the launch of the i20 Elite CVT variant, with prices starting at INR 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hyundai Elite i20 CVT will be available in two trims including Magna and Asia variants, with a price tag of INR 7.04 lakh and INR 8.16 lakh. Unlike the previous generation model which was available with a 1.4-litre petrol engine, the Elite i20 facelift CVT will be paired to the 1.2-litre petrol motor.

This 1.2-litre petrol engine on the CVT variant of the 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 is capable of producing a maximum power output of 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque. There are no changes to the features of the Elite i20 CVT over their manual counterparts. In India, the Elite i20 CVT will take on the Maruti Suzuki baleen and the Honda Jazz.