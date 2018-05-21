Honda 2Wheelers Commences National Road Safety Summer Camp For Children

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the commencement of national road safety summer camp for school children in 8 cities. Engaging over 4,500 children nationally, Honda’s national road safety summer camp will also be conducted in Karnal, Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore. Developing children as Safety Champs it is essential to inculcate road safety as a daily habit in all aspects starting as a pedestrian to a rider.

Part of Honda’s #HelmetOnLifeOn initiative, in Delhi the summer camps will take place in Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Roshanara Bagh traffic training park. Honda will educate over 800 children on road safety between May 21 and June 15, 2018 in the summer camps.

Students in the age group 9 to 12 years will get to learn about two-wheelers and importance of riding gear in a fun way on specially imported 50cc CRF 50 motorcycles.

Honda’s specially trained road safety instructors will educate children about the do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling.

Safety champs will participate in a ‘Best Road Safety Slogan’ competition.

Taking forward road safety to personal safety Delhi police will teach self-defence to the participants.

Fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes will be conducted every day.

Delhi Police along with Honda, will also be conducting sessions on art, craft, music, dance, self-defence. Educational activities like debates, painting, essay writing and extempore competitions will also be organized. In Delhi, Honda has been actively conducting road safety activities for five years now from its two traffic training parks. Honda has so far trained over 2 lakh people in Delhi on road safety including 1.2 lakh children in the city. This free of cost initiative is open for all irrespective of age and gender.