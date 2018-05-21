Fuel Prices Hit An All Time High, Petrol Costs INR 84.40 Per Litre In Mumbai

Fuel prices in the country have recently become the highest ever in India, with petrol prices now reaching INR 84.40 per litre while diesel costs INR 72.21 per litre. The fuel prices were increased by INR 0.33 per litre and INR 0.26 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

In the region of Delhi, petrol and diesel cost INR 76.57 per litre and INR 67.82 per litre respectively while the prices in Chennai stand at INR 79.47 per litre and INR 71.50 per litre respectively. Similarly, petrol costs INR 79.24 per litre while diesel is priced at INR 70.37 per litre in Kolkata.

The hike in fuel prices has been attributed to various reasons such as the increase in crude oil prices in the international market as well as the weakening of the rupee currency. The change in fuel prices, which take place daily, was put on hold for 19 days due to the Karnataka elections. Post the elections, fuel prices saw a hike for two consecutive days.