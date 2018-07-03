New 2018 Honda Navi Reportedly Heading To India In August

After clearing the stock in the BS-III clearance sale, Honda reportedly plans to bring back its scooter-motorcycle hybrid back. The Honda Navi is reportedly heading back to the Indian market and is expected to arrive in the showrooms ahead of festive season.

Latest reports suggest that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is currently readying a refreshed version of the Navi. The source reports adds that the upcoming Honda Navi will feature a fuel gauge, a digital (or at least a semi-digital) instrument console, and mild cosmetic updates with new colours and updated graphics.

The practicality quotient will also be reportedly enhanced and Honda may offer optional luggage solutions with the new Navi. The new Navi may also feature a LED headlight which seems to be a new favourite at Honda 2Wheelers. Apart from the premium segment motorcycles, Honda has introduced full LED headlights on its mass selling products such as the new 2018 CRB250R, CB Hornet 160R, XBlade, Activa 5G, Activa 125, Grazia, and the Dio. Thus, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the new Navi benefit from a new, full LED illuminator.

Mechanically, the new Navi will continue to use the existing 109.19cc, four stroke, SI engine which is tuned to deliver 7.83 hp of power @7000 rpm and 8.96 Nm of torque @ 5500 rpm. We certainly hope that Honda also introduces a 125cc variant of the moto-scooter which will join the battle alongside the Grazia against its rivals such as the TVS NTORQ and the Aprilia SR125.

The source report adds that the refreshed Navi will be launched in August 2018 with a possible price hike over the outgoing model which, by the way, is available with an instant cashback offer of INR 5,000.

Source: Autocar India