New 2018 Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Tech Spec, Features And Price Comparison

Honda Cars India has announced the launched the all-new 2nd Generation Honda Amaze in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 5.59 lakh for petrol and INR 6.69 lakh for diesel (ex-showroom). You can check out a detailed review (text and video) of the all-new 2nd Generation Honda Amaze here. The new Honda Amaze will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the Indian market and to make the buying decision easier for the potential customers, we’ve compiled all the technical specifications, features and prices of the top variants (Vx vs ZDi) of both the vehicles under one post.

Check out the complete technical specification comparison in the table below:

Model Honda Amaze VX Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZDi+ Fuel Type Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel Variant MT CVT MT CVT MT AMT MT AMT Displacement 1199 cc 1498 cc 1197 cc 1248 cc Power (PS @ RPM) 90 @ 6000 100 @ 3600 80 @ 3600 83 @ 6000 75 @ 4000 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 110 @ 4800 200 @ 1750 160 @ 1750 113 @ 4200 190 @ 2000 Fuel Efficiency (km/l) 19.5 19.0 27.4 23.8 22.0 28.4 Transmission 5MT CVT 5MT CVT 5MT 5 AMT 5MT 5 AMT Turning Radius (m) 4.7 4.9 4.8 4.8 Brakes (Front) Disc Disc Brakes (Rear) Drum Drum Suspension (Front) McPherson Strut Coil Spring MacPherson Strut Suspension (Rear) Torsion Beam Coil Spring Torsion Beam Tyre Type & Size 175/65 R15 (V, VX) 185/65 R15 185/65 R15 Overall Length (mm) 3995 3995 Overall Width (mm) 1695 1735 Overall Height (mm) 1501(S,V,VX) 1515 Wheelbase (mm) 2470 2450 Kerb Weight (kg) 905- 924 942-945 993- 1023 1031-1039 860-895 955-990 Fuel Capacity (litres) 35 37 Seating Capacity 5 5 Cargo Space (Litres) 420 378

So that’s how the technical specifications of the two vehicles stack up against each other. But what about the accessories? Here’s a complete list of accessories that are offered on the range topping variant?

Honda Amaze VX Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi/ZDi EXTERIOR LED Projector Headlamps Sleek Stylish Headlamps Daylight Running Lamps Headlamp Integrated Signature LED Position Lights Rear Combination LED Lamp Premium Rear Combination Lamps High Mounted LED Stop Lamp Front Fog Lamps Chrome Accent Front Grille Integrated LED Turn Indicators on Door Mirrors Body Colored Door Handles Solid Wing Face Chrome Grille Body Colored ORVMs Multi-Spoke Stylish R15 Alloys Side Turn Indicators on ORVMs Shark Fin Roof Antenna Wheels(Steel/Alloy/Precision Cut Alloy) – Precision Cut Alloy Body Coloured Front & Rear Bumper Door Outer Weather Strip – Chrome Body Coloured Outer Door Handle Body Coloured Door Mirrors Black Sash Tape on B-Pillar Front & Rear Mudguard Side Step Garnish INTERIOR Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Advanced Multi-Information Combination Meter Burl Wood Ornamentation MID Screen Size (7.0 x 3.2) Dual-Tone Interiors Outside Temperature Display Multi-Information Display Average Fuel Consumption Display Outside Information Display Instantaneous Fuel Consumption Display Low-Fuel Warning Lamp Cruising Range Display Urbane Satin Chrome Accents on Console, Gear Lever and Steering Wheel Tachometer Front Dome Lamp Dual Trip Meter Tachometer Meter Illumination Control Front Door Armrest with Fabric Shift Position Indicator (CVT Only) Co. Driver Side Sunvisor with Vanity Mirror Satin Silver Plating for Meter Ring Garnish Driver Side Sunvisor with Ticket Holder Piano Black Ornamentation on Dashboard Piano Black Door Ornamentation Silver Inside Door Handle Silver Finish AC Outlet Steering Wheel Piano Black Garnish Door Lining with Fabric Pad Dual Tone Instrument Panel (Black & Beige) Dual Tone Door Panel (Black & Beige) Premium Beige Seat Fabric SAFETY AND SECURITY Suzuki HEARTECT body Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) Body Structure ABS with EBD and Brake Assist Driver Seat i-SRS Airbag System Dual Airbags Passenger Seat SRS Airbag System Reverse Parking Sensors Dr & As Seat Pretensioner with Load Limiter Reverse Parking Camera ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage Anti-theft Security System Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD Front Fog Lamps Engine Immobilizer Rear Defogger Rear Windshield Defogger ISOFix ChildSeat Anchorages Rear Parking Sensor Front Seat Belt with Pre-Tensioner and Force Limiter Rear Camera with Guidelines Pinch Guard Power Window (Driver) Impact Sensing Door Unlock Engine Immobilizer Driver Seatbelt Reminder Speed-Sensitive Door Locking Key Off Reminder Night and Day Adjustable IRVM Door Ajar Warning Lamp Seat Belt Warning Lamp and Buzzer (Driver Side) Key-Left Warning Lamp and Buzzer Door Ajar Warning Lamp AUDIO AND ENTERTAINMENT Smartplay Infotainment System with Navigation and Voice Command(Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled) 17.7cm Advanced Infotainment System with Capacitive Touchscreen Steering Mounted Audio & Calling Controls Integrated 2DIN LCD Screen Audio with Aux-In Port Audio Remote Control(through smart phone app) In-built Satellite Linked Turn by Turn Navigation Door Speakers (4 Speakers) Seamless Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay) Tweeters Voice Command Antenna IR Remote Control Bluetooth for Handsfree Telephone & Audio Streaming Support 2 USB-In Ports AM/FM Radio, MP3, iPod Steering Mounted Handsfree Telephony Controls Steering Mounted Audio Controls Steering Mounted Voice Controls 4 Door Speakers (17 cm) COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Engine Push Start-Stop Button with Smart Key Multi Function Steering Wheel With Audio, Voice Command, Hands Free And Cruise Control Auto Headlamp(lead me to vehicle/follow me home) First In Segment F1 Inspired Sporty Paddle Shift (Petrol CVT Only) Rear AC Vent Automatic Climate Control Rear Seat Center Armrest with Cup Holder One Push Start Stop Button with White & Red Illumination Remote Keyless Entry System Honda Smart Key System with Keyless Remote Automatic Climate Control Smart Trunk Lock with Keyless Release Pollen Filter Central Locking & Keyless Entry Front Accessory Socket Driver Side Power Door Lock Master Switch Rear Accessory Socket with Mobile Pocket Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock Central Locking Power Window (Front & Rear) Electromagnetic Trunk Opening Driver Side Window One Touch Down Gear Shift Indicator (MT Only) Driver Side Window One Touch Up/Down with Pinch Guard Power Windows (Front + Rear) Power Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable ORVMs Power Folding ORVM Electrically Retractable ORVMs Front And Rear Accessory Socket Driver Side Auto Down Power Window Power Steering (EPS) Driver Side Auto Up Power Window Tilt Steering Tilt Steering Height Adjustable Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Seat Back Pocket Adjustable Front Seat Headrests 1 Litre Bottle Holder on All Doors Luggage Room Lamp Front Cupholder Bottle Holder on All Doors Front Seat Headrests (Adjustable) Rear Headrest (Fixed Pillow) Rear Centre Foldable Armrest with Cupholder Interior Light Trunk Light for Cargo Area Illumination Assistant Side Vanity Mirror Card/Ticket Holder in Glovebox 4 Grab Rails

Okay, so how much money would you have to spend to buy either of the two vehicles? Below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of both the new Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.