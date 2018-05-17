New 2018 Honda Amaze Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Tech Spec, Features And Price Comparison

Trending:
Honda Cars India has announced the launched the all-new 2nd Generation Honda Amaze in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 5.59 lakh for petrol and INR 6.69 lakh for diesel (ex-showroom). You can check out a detailed review (text and video) of the all-new 2nd Generation Honda Amaze here. The new Honda Amaze will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the Indian market and to make the buying decision easier for the potential customers, we’ve compiled all the technical specifications, features and prices of the top variants (Vx vs ZDi) of both the vehicles under one post.

Check out the complete technical specification comparison in the table below:

ModelHonda Amaze VXMaruti Suzuki Dzire ZDi+
Fuel TypePetrolDieselPetrolDiesel
VariantMTCVTMTCVTMTAMTMTAMT
Displacement1199 cc1498 cc1197 cc1248 cc
Power (PS @ RPM)90 @ 6000100 @ 360080 @ 360083 @ 600075 @ 4000
Torque (Nm @ RPM)110 @ 4800200 @ 1750160 @ 1750113 @ 4200190 @ 2000
Fuel Efficiency (km/l)19.519.027.423.822.028.4
Transmission5MTCVT5MTCVT5MT5 AMT5MT5 AMT
Turning Radius (m)4.74.94.84.8
Brakes (Front)DiscDisc
Brakes (Rear)DrumDrum
Suspension (Front)McPherson Strut Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Suspension (Rear)Torsion Beam Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Tyre Type & Size175/65 R15 (V, VX)185/65 R15185/65 R15
Overall Length (mm)39953995
Overall Width (mm)16951735
Overall Height (mm)1501(S,V,VX)1515
Wheelbase (mm)24702450
Kerb Weight (kg)905- 924942-945993- 10231031-1039860-895955-990
Fuel Capacity (litres)3537
Seating Capacity55
Cargo Space (Litres)420378

New 2018 Honda Amaze – Press Briefing (53)

So that’s how the technical specifications of the two vehicles stack up against each other. But what about the accessories? Here’s a complete list of accessories that are offered on the range topping variant?

Honda Amaze VXMaruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi/ZDi
EXTERIOR
LED Projector HeadlampsSleek Stylish Headlamps
Daylight Running LampsHeadlamp Integrated Signature LED Position Lights
Rear Combination LED LampPremium Rear Combination Lamps
High Mounted LED Stop LampFront Fog Lamps
Chrome Accent Front GrilleIntegrated LED Turn Indicators on Door Mirrors
Body Colored Door HandlesSolid Wing Face Chrome Grille
Body Colored ORVMsMulti-Spoke Stylish R15 Alloys
Side Turn Indicators on ORVMsShark Fin Roof Antenna
Wheels(Steel/Alloy/Precision Cut Alloy) – Precision Cut AlloyBody Coloured Front & Rear Bumper
Door Outer Weather Strip – ChromeBody Coloured Outer Door Handle
Body Coloured Door Mirrors
Black Sash Tape on B-Pillar
Front & Rear Mudguard
Side Step Garnish
INTERIOR
Leather Wrapped Steering WheelAdvanced Multi-Information Combination Meter
Burl Wood OrnamentationMID Screen Size (7.0 x 3.2)
Dual-Tone InteriorsOutside Temperature Display
Multi-Information DisplayAverage Fuel Consumption Display
Outside Information DisplayInstantaneous Fuel Consumption Display
Low-Fuel Warning LampCruising Range Display
Urbane Satin Chrome Accents on Console, Gear Lever and Steering WheelTachometer
Front Dome LampDual Trip Meter
TachometerMeter Illumination Control
Front Door Armrest with FabricShift Position Indicator (CVT Only)
Co. Driver Side Sunvisor with Vanity MirrorSatin Silver Plating for Meter Ring Garnish
Driver Side Sunvisor with Ticket HolderPiano Black Ornamentation on Dashboard
Piano Black Door Ornamentation
Silver Inside Door Handle
Silver Finish AC Outlet
Steering Wheel Piano Black Garnish
Door Lining with Fabric Pad
Dual Tone Instrument Panel (Black & Beige)
Dual Tone Door Panel (Black & Beige)
Premium Beige Seat Fabric
SAFETY AND SECURITY
Suzuki HEARTECT bodyAdvanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) Body Structure
ABS with EBD and Brake AssistDriver Seat i-SRS Airbag System
Dual AirbagsPassenger Seat SRS Airbag System
Reverse Parking SensorsDr & As Seat Pretensioner with Load Limiter
Reverse Parking CameraISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage
Anti-theft Security SystemAnti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD
Front Fog LampsEngine Immobilizer
Rear DefoggerRear Windshield Defogger
ISOFix ChildSeat AnchoragesRear Parking Sensor
Front Seat Belt with Pre-Tensioner and Force LimiterRear Camera with Guidelines
Pinch Guard Power Window (Driver)Impact Sensing Door Unlock
Engine ImmobilizerDriver Seatbelt Reminder
Speed-Sensitive Door LockingKey Off Reminder
Night and Day Adjustable IRVMDoor Ajar Warning Lamp
Seat Belt Warning Lamp and Buzzer (Driver Side)
Key-Left Warning Lamp and Buzzer
Door Ajar Warning Lamp
AUDIO AND ENTERTAINMENT
Smartplay Infotainment System with Navigation and Voice Command(Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled)17.7cm Advanced Infotainment System with Capacitive Touchscreen
Steering Mounted Audio & Calling ControlsIntegrated 2DIN LCD Screen Audio with Aux-In Port
Audio Remote Control(through smart phone app)In-built Satellite Linked Turn by Turn Navigation
Door Speakers (4 Speakers)Seamless Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay)
TweetersVoice Command
AntennaIR Remote Control
Bluetooth for Handsfree Telephone & Audio Streaming Support
2 USB-In Ports
AM/FM Radio, MP3, iPod
Steering Mounted Handsfree Telephony Controls
Steering Mounted Audio Controls
Steering Mounted Voice Controls
4 Door Speakers (17 cm)
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Engine Push Start-Stop Button with Smart KeyMulti Function Steering Wheel With Audio, Voice Command, Hands Free And Cruise Control
Auto Headlamp(lead me to vehicle/follow me home)First In Segment F1 Inspired Sporty Paddle Shift (Petrol CVT Only)
Rear AC VentAutomatic Climate Control
Rear Seat Center Armrest with Cup HolderOne Push Start Stop Button with White & Red Illumination
Remote Keyless Entry SystemHonda Smart Key System with Keyless Remote
Automatic Climate ControlSmart Trunk Lock with Keyless Release
Pollen FilterCentral Locking & Keyless Entry
Front Accessory SocketDriver Side Power Door Lock Master Switch
Rear Accessory Socket with Mobile PocketSpeed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Central LockingPower Window (Front & Rear)
Electromagnetic Trunk OpeningDriver Side Window One Touch Down
Gear Shift Indicator (MT Only)Driver Side Window One Touch Up/Down with Pinch Guard
Power Windows (Front + Rear)Power Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable ORVMsPower Folding ORVM
Electrically Retractable ORVMsFront And Rear Accessory Socket
Driver Side Auto Down Power WindowPower Steering (EPS)
Driver Side Auto Up Power WindowTilt Steering
Tilt SteeringHeight Adjustable Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver SeatSeat Back Pocket
Adjustable Front Seat Headrests1 Litre Bottle Holder on All Doors
Luggage Room LampFront Cupholder
Bottle Holder on All DoorsFront Seat Headrests (Adjustable)
Rear Headrest (Fixed Pillow)
Rear Centre Foldable Armrest with Cupholder
Interior Light
Trunk Light for Cargo Area Illumination
Assistant Side Vanity Mirror
Card/Ticket Holder in Glovebox
4 Grab Rails

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Review (148)

Okay, so how much money would you have to spend to buy either of the two vehicles? Below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of both the new Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

New Honda Amaze India Prices

PETROLDIESEL
E MTINR 5,59,900E MTINR 6,69,900
S MTINR 6,49,900S MTINR 7,59,900
V MTINR 7,09,900V MTINR 8,19,900
VX MTINR 7,57,900VX MTINR 8,67,900
S CVTINR 7,39,900S CVTINR 8,39,900
V CVTINR 7,99,900V CVTINR 8,99,900

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Prices 

PETROLDIESEL
LxiINR 5.45 lakhLdiINR 6.45 lakh
VxiINR 6.29 lakhVdiINR 7.29 lakh
ZxiINR 7.05 lakhZdiINR 8.05 lakh
Zxi+INR 7.94 lakhZdi+INR 8.94 lakh
Vxi AGSINR 6.76 lakhVdi AGSINR 7.76 lakh
Zxi AGSINR 7.52 lakhZdi AGSINR 8.52 lakh
Zxi+ AGSINR 8.41 lakhZdi+ AGSINR 9.41 lakh

So that was our technical specification, feature and price comparison of the new second generation Honda Amaze against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Check out the video review of the new second generation Honda Amaze below:

Check out more images of both the compact sedans through the image gallery below: