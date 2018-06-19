New 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 and 1260S India Launch Details And Prices

Ducati India will launch the new 2018 Multistrada 1260 and the 1260S in the Indian market. Successor to Ducati’s sport-tourer, the Multistrada 1200, the new 1260 and the 1260S have been launched at an introductory price of INR 15,99,000 and INR 18,06,000 (ex-showroom Pan India) respectively. Its predecessors, the Multistrada 1200 and Multistrada 1200 S, were available at INR 15,32,000 and INR 17,44,000 (ex-showroom) respectively.

For 2018, the Multistrada gets a new Ducati Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) 1262cc engine, new chassis, more advanced electronics, and an aesthetic update that includes new fairing panels and lighter, sportier looking wheels. Internationally, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 is available in four options:

Multistrada 1260

Multistrada 1260 S

Multistrada 1260 D|Air

Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

However, Ducati India has introduced only two of the aforementioned four variants — the Multistrada 1260 and the 1260S.

The 1262 cc Ducati Testastretta DVT engine, which delivers 160PS of power @ 9,500 rpm and 129.5 Nm of peak torque @ 7,500 rpm, is Euro 4 approved and is tuned for ample low-to-mid range torque for even better rideability in everyday use. Ducati claims that 85% of the torque available at 3,500 rpm, while delivery at 5,500 rpm is 18% higher compared to the predecessor model, the Multistrada 1200.

Features at a glance:

Multistrada 1260

Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 cc engine

Bosch IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

Bosch-Brembo 9.1ME Cornering ABS system

320-mm front brake discs with Brembo 4-piston radial callipers

Electronic cruise control

Riding Modes

Ride-by-Wire

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Rider seat with adjustable height

LCD instrument panel

Multistrada 1260 S

Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 cc engine

Bosch IMU: Inertial Measurement Unit

Bosch-Brembo 9.1ME Cornering ABS system

330 mm front brake discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial callipers

Electronic cruise control

Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

Riding Modes

Ride-by-Wire

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Rider seat with adjustable height

Electronic semi-active Sachs Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution suspension system

Full LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)

Instrument panel with 5” full colour high-resolution TFT screen specifically designed for motorcycle applications

Technical specifications of the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260S (Open image in new tab to expand):

Check out more images of the new Ducati Multistrada 1260 and Multistrada 1260S: