New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of INR 9.51 Lakh

Ducati India announced the launch of the all new Monster 821 in India at an introductory price of INR 9.51 lakh (Ex-Showroom India). The motorcycle will be available at the introductory price tag till the end of 2018. The Monster 821 pays homage to the legacy of the Monster 900, which over 25 years ago revolutionised the motorcycle world. In its latest iteration, the new Monster 821 gets several aesthetic and functional features drawn from the flagship Monster 1200.

Check out the New Ducati Monster 821 in action in the official promotional video below:

Visually, the all new Monster 821 is more streamlined, has an agile look with a fully redesigned tank and tail, an all-new exhaust and a headlight that is both classic and iconic. Also making its debut on the new Monster 821 is the colour TFT display with an indicator of the current gear, fuel level and the classic Ducati yellow paint job that so many Monsteristi have revered in the past. It will also be available in Ducati Red and Black colour options.

Mechanically, the Euro 4 compliant liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° engine delivers a maximum power of 109 hp at 9250 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 7750 rpm.

The Ducati Safety Pack on the Monster 821 includes Bosch 9.1MP ABS system and Ducati Traction Control, both of which have adjustable intervention levels. Similarly, maximum power and throttle response can be adjusted via the Power Modes. Riding Modes allow easy adjustment of ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Power Modes.

Stopping power is provided by Brembo brakes, with dual 320 mm discs and M4-32 monobloc radial calipers up front. Suspension duties are performed by a 43 mm fork at the front and a rear monoshock with spring preload adjustment. The new Monster 821 comes shod with a Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 tyre on the front and 180/55 on the rear.

The Monster 821 also the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down as an option to change gears without the use of the clutch. The bookings for the new Monster 821 are now open and deliveries will start by the first week of June across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi & Kolkata.

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Features at a glance:

Sport naked bike The Monster 821 inherits the authenticity of the first ever Monster 900

Like the Monster 1200, the 821 has been redesigned to create a sleek, compact bike with true sporting character, to get back to the “sport naked bike” concept Powerful, exciting performance and unmatched fun Euro 4 compliant engine delivers a maximum power of 109 hp (80 kW) at 9250 rpm and a maximum torque of 8.8 kgm (86 Nm) at 7750 rpm The underlying design of the Testastretta 11° engine aims to provide incredibly fluid power that’s easy to handle throughout the rev range

Three riding modes to complement individual riding styles and differing road conditions: Sport, Touring and Urban

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down is available as an accessory Re-enforced safety features The new Monster 821 features the Ducati safety pack (DSP)

The 3-level ABS system and 8-level Ducati Traction Control (DTC) together, make up the DSP which optimises vehicle control and enhances rider safety

Check out the detailed image gallery of the new Ducati Monster 821 below: