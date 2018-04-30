TVS Racing Team Displays Strong Performance In Round One Of Indian National Rally Championship

Round 1 of FMSCI National Rally Championship in Baroda saw TVS Racing riders finish the stage with strong performances. R Nataraj finished at P1 in Group A (Expert Class), while Rajendra RE finished at P1 in Super sport 260 Group B category followed by debutant Samuel Jacob at P3.

In the other classes, TVS Racing’s Aishwarya Pissay finished on top in the Group B of Ladies class at P1. Asif Ali finished at P1 in Group B scooter category upto 210 cc. The riders covered a total distance of 75 Kms with the ride being divided into four special stages.

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said that it is great to start the championship on a strong note. Nataraj and Rajendra were in top form and they used their experience and skills to finish on top of their class. Selvaraj also added that he is delighted to see Aishwarya and Asif finish the race with an equally strong performance. A special mention for the technical crew who ensured the motorcycles performed without any issues and ensured that the team finished on top.

The next round of the rally championship will take place in Indore on 5th & 6th May.

Final Rankings for TVS Racing team

Class 1 Super Bike (Expert) class Group A R Nataraj P1 Class 4 Super Sport 260 Group B Rajendra R E P1 Samuel Jacob P3 Class 3 Super Sport 165 Group B Imran Pasha P5 Class 8 Group B Ladies class Aishwarya Pissay P1 Class 7 Group B Scooters upto 210cc Asif Ali P1

Check out more images from the Round One Of Indian National Rally Championship through the gallery below: