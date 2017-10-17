New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Images, Features, Tech Specs And All You Need To Know

Ducati has unveiled the new 2018 Monster 821 and one of the most noticeable features is that new exhaust muffler that replaces the much talked about unit from the previous generation model. For 2018, the Ducati Monster has been upgraded to include aesthetic and functional features first introduced on the Monster 1200: a more streamlined, agile look with fully redesigned tank and tail, Euro 4 compliant engine, an all-new silencer and a headlight that is both classic and contemporary. Also making its debut on the mid-size Monster is the colour TFT display with selected gear and fuel indicators, while available accessories include the Ducati Quick Shift up/down system.

Here are all the details of the new 2018 Ducati Monster 821.

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Expected Prices

With the added features, the new 2018 Ducati Monster 821 will carry a slight premium over the previous generation model. Expect the prices to hover around INR 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Expected Launch Date

While there are no official details about the India launch of the new 2018 Ducati Monster, we expect that the motorcycle should arrive in showrooms by early 2018.

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Features and Details

The new 2018 Monster 821 has been redesigned to create a sleek, compact bike with true sporting character. The new tank is now claimed to be lighter and also features the classic anodized aluminium attachment clip. The short, compact, sleek tail, supported by the steel Trellis subframe, lets riders set a seat height of 785 or 810 mm.

On the Monster 821 the engine acts as a load-bearing element, the Trellis frame being attached to the cylinder heads. The double-sided swingarm on the Monster 821 also ensures a compact 1480 mm wheelbase. The rear seat-carrying subframe – also attached directly to the engine – has been redesigned to provide a compact structure that also supports the new passenger footpeg struts. Both rider and passenger footpeg attachments are made of die-cast aluminium and mount aluminium pegs. The rider’s pegs also feature aluminium heel guards.

Up front, the Monster 821 is equipped with a 43 mm fork and, behind, a monoshock with spring pre-load and rebound damping adjustment that makes use of progressive linkage. The shock absorber is attached directly on the vertical cylinder head at one end and on the die-cast aluminium double-sided swingarm at the other. The motorcycle is equipped with 10-spoke alloy wheels, 3.5 x 17” up front and 5.5 x 17” at the rear, mounting Pirelli DIABLO ROSSO III tyres, 120/70 up front and 180/55 at the rear.

The new, Euro 4 compliant silencer draws its inspiration from the exhaust on the Monster 1200 R. Another signature component on the 821 is the round headlight, high-tech yet iconic and, like the tank, identical to the one on the Monster 1200. The headlight provides a powerful halogen light source and features LED “horseshoe” side lights. LED lighting is also incorporated at the rear. The Monster 821 also has a Hazard lights function, activated by pressing the left indicator switch for four seconds.

The Monster 821 instrument panel has a colour TFT display that shows selected gear and fuel level. The display has three different configurations, each designed to show information that is best suited to certain riding situations. In Urban Riding Mode, the display adopts the Core configuration, minimising the shown data: ideal for downtown riding. The clearest information is vehicle speed, displayed in the centre of the screen, while the selected gear is shown on the right. In Touring Riding Mode, the display changes completely and goes to the Full configuration to display as much useful travelling info as possible. In Sport Riding Mode, the display adopts the Track configuration, providing only information related to sport riding. The rev counter graphic is reset with a Superbike-style layout. The TFT control panel on the Monster 821 can be personalised and the rider can choose the display mode regardless of the selected Riding Mode.

The Monster 821’s instrument panel is ready to display info related to the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS); the latter lets riders connect their smartphones via the Bluetooth module (available as an accessory) and control some of its functions via the switchgears. The panel displays music player controls and earphone connection, incoming call and received message status icons. Moreover, the Monster 821 has an under-seat USB port to recharge smartphones and other devices.

The Monster 821 comes in three different colours:

Ducati Yellow with black frame and black wheels

Ducati Red with red frame and black wheels

Dark Stealth with black frame and black wheels

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Engine and Performance

The Monster 821 is powered by the 821 cc twin-cylinder Desmodromic Testastretta 11 Euro 4 compliant engine which delivers a maximum power of 109 hp at 9250 rpm and a maximum torque of 86 Nm at 7750 rpm. That valve clearance needs checking every 30,000 km (18,000 miles). The twin-cylinder engine uses throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire control. The Monster 821 exhaust ducts, with a cross-section of 50 mm, form part of a 2-1-2 system designed.

Monster 821 accessories include Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, a race-derived electronic system that lets riders up-change without using the clutch and without having to close the throttle and down-change without operating the clutch, just closing the throttle. The system works differently for upshifts and downshifts, integrating adjustment of spark advance and injection during upshifts with an auto-blipper function during downshifts.

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Safety

Up front, the Monster 821 mounts twin Brembo M4-32 4-piston monobloc calipers that grip 320 mm discs and an axial-pump brake lever with incorporated fluid reservoir. At the rear is a single 245 mm disc gripped by a Brembo caliper; like the front brake, it features enhanced-efficiency sintered brake pads.

The Monster 821 features Ducati Riding Mode technology. This incorporates the Bosch 9.1MP 3-level ABS system with integrated pressure sensor and 8-level DTC that, together, make up the DSP (Ducati Safety Pack) which optimises vehicle control and enhances ride safety.

Riding modes include Sport, Touring and Urban, with each mode being programmed to vary the engine ‘character’ (Power Modes) and the ABS and DTC intervention levels instantaneously, even on the go. Electronic Ride-by-Wire (RbW) uses Ducati e-Grip system to manage different mappings and adjust power delivery (Power Modes), while Ducati Traction Control (DTC) features eight levels of system interaction to enhance control by reducing rear wheel spin. Lastly, the ABS system, designed to prevent wheel lock during braking, offers three different intervention levels.

Sport Riding Mode delivers 109 hp of power with direct RbW throttle twist response, reduced DTC intervention, level 1 ABS braking efficiency and rear wheel lift detection disabled.

Touring Riding Mode delivers 109 hp of engine power with a more progressive RbW throttle twist response, increased DTC intervention, level 2 ABS braking efficiency and moderate rear wheel lift control.

Urban Riding Mode delivers a maximum power of 75 hp with progressive RbW throttle twist response; DTC is set to an even higher intervention level and the ABS is set to level 3, maximising braking stability and wheel lift-up prevention.

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Technical Specifications

Ducati Monster 821 (MY18) ENGINE TYPE Testastretta 11°, L-Twin, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, Water cooled DISPLACEMENT 821 cc (50.1 cu in) BORE X STROKE 88 x 67.5 mm (3.46 x 2.66 in) COMPRESSION RATIO 12.8:1 POWER* 80 kW (109 hp) @ 9,250 rpm TORQUE* 86 Nm (8.8 kgm / 63 lb-ft ) @ 7,750 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies, Full Ride-by-Wire EXHAUST 2-1-2 system, two lambda probes, stainless steel muffler with aluminium end cap TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6 speed PRIMARY DRIVE Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.85:1 RATIO 1=37/15, 2=30/17, 3=28/20, 4=26/22, 5=24/23, 6=23/24 FINAL DRIVE Chain drive, Front sprocket Z15, Rear sprocket Z46 CLUTCH Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with mechanical control CHASSIS FRAME Tubular steel trellis frame linked to cylinder heads FRONT SUSPENSION Ø 43 mm usd fork FRONT WHEEL 10-spoke light alloy, 3.5″ x 17″ FRONT TYRE 120/70 ZR 17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III REAR SUSPENSION Progressive linkage with adjustable monoshock, Aluminium double-sided swingarm REAR WHEEL 10-spoke light alloy, 5.5″ x 17″ REAR TYRE 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso III WHEEL TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 130 mm /140 mm (5.12 in / 5.51 in) FRONT BRAKE 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted monobloc Brembo M4-32 callipers, 4-piston, axial pump with Bosch ABS as standard equipment REAR BRAKE Ø 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch ABS as standard equipment INSTRUMENTATION TFT colour display DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT DRY WEIGHT 180,5 kg (398 lb) WET WEIGHT (KERB) 206 kg (454 lb) WET WEIGHT (NO FUEL) 195 kg (430 lb) SEAT HEIGHT Adjustable 785 mm – 810 mm (30.91 in – 31.89 in) WHEELBASE 1,480 mm (58.27 in) RAKE 24,3° TRAIL 93.2 mm (3.67 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 16.5 l (4.36 US gal) NUMBER OF SEATS 2 STANDARD EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Bosch ABS + Ducati Traction Control DTC), Ride-by-Wire, TFT colour display, Passenger seat cover.Up&down Quickshift (DQS), Anti-theft system, Ducati Data Analyzer (DDA) ready. Warranty Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Mainteinance service intervals 15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 12 months Valve clearance check 30,000 km (18,000 mi) EMISSIONS E CONSUMPTION** Standard Euro 4 CO2 emissions 125 g/km Consumption 5.4 l/100 km *The power/torque values indicated are measured using an engine dynamometer according to homologation regulation and theycorrespond to the homologated data, as quoted in the Bike Registration Document. ** Only for countries where Euro 4 standard applies.

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Image Gallery

New 2018 Ducati Monster 821 Video