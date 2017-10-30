2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Launch Details, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Expected Prices

Unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT show, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 is reportedly heading to the Indian market. The motorcycle will compete against the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the Indian market. Internationally, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is available in two variants although it’s yet to be confirmed whether both the models will arrive on the Indian shores. Here’s what we know about the upcoming 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Prices (Expected)

The new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 will reportedly arrive via the CKD route which should enable the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker to price it competitively. Expect the motorcycle to be launched between INR 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Launch Date (Expected)

While there is no official announcement by Suzuki about the India launch date of the V-Strom 650, a recent report by Bikewale suggests that the motorcycle will be launched in March 2018.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Features and Details

As aforementioned, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 was unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT show. The 2017 V-Strom 650 is available in two variants – V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650 XT. The most significant change on the new V-Strom 650 range is the Euro 4 emission compliant engine.

Visually, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 twins have been styled in line with the bigger V-Strom 1000 and now feature a narrower design for the tank, slimmer frame covers and a new tail section that can be used to accommodate a three piece luggage set. The dual headlight format makes way for a vertically stacked headlight setup. The off-roading version, christened as the XT, comes equipped with wire-spoke wheels and hand guards for better absorption on uneven surfaces and added protection respectively.

The instrument cluster features a brightness adjustable LCD display that includes the speedometer, odometer, dual trip meter, traction control mode and the likes. Also seen is a 12V power outlet to charge your phone or satnav device.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Engine and Performance

The 645cc V-Twin motor now produces 70 PS at 8800 rpm while the peak torque of 62 Nm comes up at 6500 rpm. The increase in the output can also be attributed to the new exhaust that also helps shed some weight. A new feature for the model that has been borrowed from the V-Strom 1000 is the two mode traction control system that includes the can be switched off too. The system monitors various aspects such as gear positions, crank positions and throttle positions apart from the speed of the front and rear wheel.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Safety

Safety net on the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 includes ABS and two mode traction control.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Technical Specifications

Model 2017 V-Strom 650XT 2017 V-Strom 650 Engine 645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 90 degree V-Twin 645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 90 degree V-Twin Bore x Stroke 81.0 x 62.6 mm (3.2 x 2.5 in.) 81.0 x 62.6 mm (3.2 x 2.5 in.) Compression Ratio 11.2: 1 11.2: 1 Fuel System Suzuki Fuel Injection, SDTV-equipped Suzuki Fuel Injection, SDTV-equipped Transmission 6-speed, constant mesh 6-speed, constant mesh Clutch Wet, multi-plate type Wet, multi-plate type Suspension Front Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped Suspension Rear Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped Brakes Front Tokico 2-piston calipers, Disc, twin Tokico 2-piston calipers, Disc, twin Brakes Rear Nissin, 1-piston, Disc single Nissin, 1-piston, Disc single Tires Front Bridgestone BATTLAX, 110/80R19 M/C (59V) tubeless Bridgestone BATTLAX, 110/80R19 M/C (59V) tubeless Tires Rear Bridgestone BATTLAX, 150/70R17 M/C (69), tubeless Bridgestone BATTLAX, 150/70R17 M/C (69), tubeless Wheels Spoke-style wheels Ten-spoke cast wheels Windscreen 3-way height-adjustable 3-way height-adjustable Hand Guards Standard Optional Accessory Lower Engine Cowl Standard Optional Accessory Fuel Tank Capacity 20.0 L (5.3 US gallons) 20.0 L (5.3 US gallons) Overall Length 2275 mm (89.6 in.) 2275 mm (89.6 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.8 in.) 839 mm (32.9 in.) Wheelbase 1560 mm (61.4 in.) 1560 mm (61.4 in.) Ground Clearance 170 mm (6.7 in.) 170 mm (6.7 in.) Seat Height 835 mm (32.9 in.) 835 mm (32.9 in.) Curb Weight 216 kg (476 lbs.) 213 kg (470 lbs.) Color (International Markets) Champion Yellow & Pearl Glacier White Pearl Glacier White

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Image Gallery

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Video