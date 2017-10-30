2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Launch Details, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Expected Prices

Unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT show, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 is reportedly heading to the Indian market. The motorcycle will compete against the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the Indian market. Internationally, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is available in two variants although it’s yet to be confirmed whether both the models will arrive on the Indian shores. Here’s what we know about the upcoming 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Prices (Expected)

The new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 will reportedly arrive via the CKD route which should enable the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker to price it competitively. Expect the motorcycle to be launched between INR 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Launch Date (Expected)

While there is no official announcement by Suzuki about the India launch date of the V-Strom 650, a recent report by Bikewale suggests that the motorcycle will be launched in March 2018.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Features and Details

As aforementioned, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 was unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT show. The 2017 V-Strom 650 is available in two variants – V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650 XT. The most significant change on the new V-Strom 650 range is the Euro 4 emission compliant engine.

Visually, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 twins have been styled in line with the bigger V-Strom 1000 and now feature a narrower design for the tank, slimmer frame covers and a new tail section that can be used to accommodate a three piece luggage set. The dual headlight format makes way for a vertically stacked headlight setup. The off-roading version, christened as the XT, comes equipped with wire-spoke wheels and hand guards for better absorption on uneven surfaces and added protection respectively.

The instrument cluster features a brightness adjustable LCD display that includes the speedometer, odometer, dual trip meter, traction control mode and the likes. Also seen is a 12V power outlet to charge your phone or satnav device.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Engine and Performance

The 645cc V-Twin motor now produces 70 PS at 8800 rpm while the peak torque of 62 Nm comes up at 6500 rpm. The increase in the output can also be attributed to the new exhaust that also helps shed some weight. A new feature for the model that has been borrowed from the V-Strom 1000 is the two mode traction control system that includes the can be switched off too. The system monitors various aspects such as gear positions, crank positions and throttle positions apart from the speed of the front and rear wheel.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Safety

Safety net on the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 includes ABS and two mode traction control.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Technical Specifications

Model2017 V-Strom 650XT2017 V-Strom 650
Engine645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 90 degree V-Twin645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 90 degree V-Twin
Bore x Stroke81.0 x 62.6 mm (3.2 x 2.5 in.)81.0 x 62.6 mm (3.2 x 2.5 in.)
Compression Ratio11.2: 111.2: 1
Fuel SystemSuzuki Fuel Injection, SDTV-equippedSuzuki Fuel Injection, SDTV-equipped
Transmission6-speed, constant mesh6-speed, constant mesh
ClutchWet, multi-plate typeWet, multi-plate type
Suspension FrontTelescopic, coil spring, oil dampedTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Suspension RearLink type, single shock, coil spring, oil dampedLink type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
Brakes FrontTokico 2-piston calipers, Disc, twinTokico 2-piston calipers, Disc, twin
Brakes RearNissin, 1-piston, Disc singleNissin, 1-piston, Disc single
Tires FrontBridgestone BATTLAX, 110/80R19 M/C (59V) tubelessBridgestone BATTLAX, 110/80R19 M/C (59V) tubeless
Tires RearBridgestone BATTLAX, 150/70R17 M/C (69), tubelessBridgestone BATTLAX, 150/70R17 M/C (69), tubeless
WheelsSpoke-style wheelsTen-spoke cast wheels
Windscreen3-way height-adjustable3-way height-adjustable
Hand GuardsStandardOptional Accessory
Lower Engine CowlStandardOptional Accessory
Fuel Tank Capacity20.0 L (5.3 US gallons)20.0 L (5.3 US gallons)
Overall Length2275 mm (89.6 in.)2275 mm (89.6 in.)
Overall Width910 mm (35.8 in.)839 mm (32.9 in.)
Wheelbase1560 mm (61.4 in.)1560 mm (61.4 in.)
Ground Clearance170 mm (6.7 in.)170 mm (6.7 in.)
Seat Height835 mm (32.9 in.)835 mm (32.9 in.)
Curb Weight216 kg (476 lbs.)213 kg (470 lbs.)
Color (International Markets)Champion Yellow & Pearl Glacier WhitePearl Glacier White

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Image Gallery

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Video

