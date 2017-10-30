2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Launch Details, Images, Features, Tech Specs And Expected Prices

Unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT show, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 is reportedly heading to the Indian market. The motorcycle will compete against the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the Indian market. Internationally, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 is available in two variants although it’s yet to be confirmed whether both the models will arrive on the Indian shores. Here’s what we know about the upcoming 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650.
2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Prices (Expected)
The new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 will reportedly arrive via the CKD route which should enable the Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker to price it competitively. Expect the motorcycle to be launched between INR 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom) price tag.
2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 India Launch Date (Expected)
While there is no official announcement by Suzuki about the India launch date of the V-Strom 650, a recent report by Bikewale suggests that the motorcycle will be launched in March 2018.
2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Features and Details
As aforementioned, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 was unveiled at the 2016 INTERMOT show. The 2017 V-Strom 650 is available in two variants – V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650 XT. The most significant change on the new V-Strom 650 range is the Euro 4 emission compliant engine.
Visually, the new 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 twins have been styled in line with the bigger V-Strom 1000 and now feature a narrower design for the tank, slimmer frame covers and a new tail section that can be used to accommodate a three piece luggage set. The dual headlight format makes way for a vertically stacked headlight setup. The off-roading version, christened as the XT, comes equipped with wire-spoke wheels and hand guards for better absorption on uneven surfaces and added protection respectively.
The instrument cluster features a brightness adjustable LCD display that includes the speedometer, odometer, dual trip meter, traction control mode and the likes. Also seen is a 12V power outlet to charge your phone or satnav device.
2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Engine and Performance
The 645cc V-Twin motor now produces 70 PS at 8800 rpm while the peak torque of 62 Nm comes up at 6500 rpm. The increase in the output can also be attributed to the new exhaust that also helps shed some weight. A new feature for the model that has been borrowed from the V-Strom 1000 is the two mode traction control system that includes the can be switched off too. The system monitors various aspects such as gear positions, crank positions and throttle positions apart from the speed of the front and rear wheel.
2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Safety
Safety net on the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 includes ABS and two mode traction control.
2017 Suzuki V-Strom 650 Technical Specifications
|Model
|2017 V-Strom 650XT
|2017 V-Strom 650
|Engine
|645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 90 degree V-Twin
|645cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC 90 degree V-Twin
|Bore x Stroke
|81.0 x 62.6 mm (3.2 x 2.5 in.)
|81.0 x 62.6 mm (3.2 x 2.5 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|11.2: 1
|11.2: 1
|Fuel System
|Suzuki Fuel Injection, SDTV-equipped
|Suzuki Fuel Injection, SDTV-equipped
|Transmission
|6-speed, constant mesh
|6-speed, constant mesh
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
|Suspension Rear
|Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
|Link type, single shock, coil spring, oil damped
|Brakes Front
|Tokico 2-piston calipers, Disc, twin
|Tokico 2-piston calipers, Disc, twin
|Brakes Rear
|Nissin, 1-piston, Disc single
|Nissin, 1-piston, Disc single
|Tires Front
|Bridgestone BATTLAX, 110/80R19 M/C (59V) tubeless
|Bridgestone BATTLAX, 110/80R19 M/C (59V) tubeless
|Tires Rear
|Bridgestone BATTLAX, 150/70R17 M/C (69), tubeless
|Bridgestone BATTLAX, 150/70R17 M/C (69), tubeless
|Wheels
|Spoke-style wheels
|Ten-spoke cast wheels
|Windscreen
|3-way height-adjustable
|3-way height-adjustable
|Hand Guards
|Standard
|Optional Accessory
|Lower Engine Cowl
|Standard
|Optional Accessory
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20.0 L (5.3 US gallons)
|20.0 L (5.3 US gallons)
|Overall Length
|2275 mm (89.6 in.)
|2275 mm (89.6 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.8 in.)
|839 mm (32.9 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1560 mm (61.4 in.)
|1560 mm (61.4 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm (6.7 in.)
|170 mm (6.7 in.)
|Seat Height
|835 mm (32.9 in.)
|835 mm (32.9 in.)
|Curb Weight
|216 kg (476 lbs.)
|213 kg (470 lbs.)
|Color (International Markets)
|Champion Yellow & Pearl Glacier White
|Pearl Glacier White
