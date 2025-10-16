MY26 Kawasaki Z900 Launched in India at ₹9.99 Lakh: The Sugomi Spirit, Refined

Introduction: A Legend, Evolved
India Kawasaki Motors has unleashed the all-new MY26 Z900, carrying forward the 50-year legacy of the iconic Z-Series that began with the legendary Kawasaki Z1 in 1972. Priced from ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the latest iteration blends the raw “Sugomi” design philosophy with cutting-edge electronics, refined ride dynamics, and everyday practicality — making it one of the most exciting supernakeds in its class.
Design and Styling: The Sugomi Stance, Sharpened
True to Kawasaki’s “Sugomi” DNA, the MY26 Z900’s design feels more aggressive and compact than ever.
- New triple LED headlight setup with metal accents and a sleek, light-guiding LED taillight enhances its visual aggression.
- The revised tail section creates a “floating” effect, while sharper body panels add an unmistakably premium feel.
- With two striking colour options — Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray/Flat Spark Black and Candy Lime Green/Carbon Gray — the Z900 looks every bit the urban predator it’s meant to be.
Performance and Handling: Power Meets Precision
The MY26 Z900’s 948cc inline-four engine offers smoother throttle, 125 PS power, and 98.6 Nm torque. With a 6-speed gearbox, Assist & Slipper Clutch, and Quick Shifter, it delivers seamless city and twisty-road performance.
Other mechanical highlights include:
- Revised suspension settings for better composure through corners.
- Revised trellis frame and Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres boost grip and agility.
- Upgraded radial brakes deliver sharper feedback and stability.
Smarter Electronics: Full suite of rider aids.
Kawasaki’s MY26 Z900 comes loaded with advanced rider-assist technologies
- IMU-based KTRC traction control for precise power management.
- KCMF cornering management ensures real-time stability.
- Electronic cruise control for effortless touring.
- Power modes and integrated riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider) for every condition.
- 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation via RIDEOLOGY THE APP.
These features enhance rider confidence while retaining the Z-series’ raw thrill.
Verdict: The Sugomi Spirit Lives On
The MY26 Z900 stays true to the Z legacy — aggressive, precise, and rider-friendly. Priced at ₹9.99 lakh, the Z900 blends performance, comfort, and everyday usability in the litre-class naked segment. Kawasaki clearly shows that the “Good Times” now come with even more style, spirit, and excitement.