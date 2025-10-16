  • Home
Kia India Expands Carens Clavis EV Lineup with New HTX E & HTX E [ER] Trims for Festive Season

4-Point Overview

  • Kia launches HTX E & HTX E [ER] at ₹19.99L and ₹21.99L (ex-showroom).
  • HTX E: 42 kWh battery, HTX E [ER]: 51.4 kWh for extended range.
  • Key features: panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, wireless charging, two-tone adjustable steering.
  • Backed by Kia’s EV ecosystem with fast charging, smart tech, and safety features

Introduction: More Choice, More Joy

Kia India has welcomed the festive season by expanding its Carens Clavis EV lineup. The new HTX E and HTX E [ER] trims bridge the gap between HTK+ and HTX trims, offering urban families and young professionals more options to enjoy premium electric mobility. Priced at ₹19.99 Lakh and ₹21.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), these trims combine style, practicality, and performance in one package.

Enhanced Comfort and Premium Design

The HTX E and HTX E [ER] trims come with a host of upgrades to make every ride enjoyable:

  • Panoramic sunroof and LED lamps for all three rows
  • Wireless charger and two-tone adjustable steering
  • Cabin comfort: seat back folding table, air purifier, leatherette seats, multi-color mood lighting, and solar glass

Performance and Battery Options

Kia has ensured these trims are practical and powerful for daily use and long drives:

  • HTX E: 42 kWh battery with up to 404 km range.
  • HTX E [ER]: 51.4 kWh battery, 490 km range.
  • Motor: 99 kW & 126 kW, 255 Nm torque.
  • Fast charge: 10%–80% in 39 minutes.

Advanced Technology and Safety

Kia combines innovation and safety to offer peace of mind on the road:

  • Dual 26.62” panoramic display with 90+ connected car features.
  • 18 advanced safety systems including six airbags, ESC, HAC
  • Supported by Kia’s EV ecosystem: 11,000+ charging points, live charger updates, route planning, and DC fast chargers at 100+ dealerships

Sustainability and User Engagement

Kia’s Drive Green initiative makes EV ownership meaningful:

  • Track CO₂ savings and environmental impact.
  • Digital tree planting and growth stages based on kilometers driven.
  • Promotes eco-friendly driving with a fun, rewarding experience.

Conclusion: Festive Innovation

With the HTX E and HTX E [ER], Kia India strengthens the Carens Clavis EV lineup to six trims, offering more choice, premium features, and confidence-inspiring EV support. The expansion makes electric driving stylish, convenient, and safe — aligning perfectly with the festive spirit and evolving customer expectations.

