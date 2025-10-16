Kia India Expands Carens Clavis EV Lineup with New HTX E & HTX E [ER] Trims for Festive Season

4-Point Overview
- Kia launches HTX E & HTX E [ER] at ₹19.99L and ₹21.99L (ex-showroom).
- HTX E: 42 kWh battery, HTX E [ER]: 51.4 kWh for extended range.
- Key features: panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, wireless charging, two-tone adjustable steering.
- Backed by Kia’s EV ecosystem with fast charging, smart tech, and safety features
Introduction: More Choice, More Joy
Kia India has welcomed the festive season by expanding its Carens Clavis EV lineup. The new HTX E and HTX E [ER] trims bridge the gap between HTK+ and HTX trims, offering urban families and young professionals more options to enjoy premium electric mobility. Priced at ₹19.99 Lakh and ₹21.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), these trims combine style, practicality, and performance in one package.
Enhanced Comfort and Premium Design
The HTX E and HTX E [ER] trims come with a host of upgrades to make every ride enjoyable:
- Panoramic sunroof and LED lamps for all three rows
- Wireless charger and two-tone adjustable steering
- Cabin comfort: seat back folding table, air purifier, leatherette seats, multi-color mood lighting, and solar glass
Performance and Battery Options
Kia has ensured these trims are practical and powerful for daily use and long drives:
- HTX E: 42 kWh battery with up to 404 km range.
- HTX E [ER]: 51.4 kWh battery, 490 km range.
- Motor: 99 kW & 126 kW, 255 Nm torque.
- Fast charge: 10%–80% in 39 minutes.
Advanced Technology and Safety
Kia combines innovation and safety to offer peace of mind on the road:
- Dual 26.62” panoramic display with 90+ connected car features.
- 18 advanced safety systems including six airbags, ESC, HAC
- Supported by Kia’s EV ecosystem: 11,000+ charging points, live charger updates, route planning, and DC fast chargers at 100+ dealerships
Sustainability and User Engagement
Kia’s Drive Green initiative makes EV ownership meaningful:
- Track CO₂ savings and environmental impact.
- Digital tree planting and growth stages based on kilometers driven.
- Promotes eco-friendly driving with a fun, rewarding experience.
Conclusion: Festive Innovation
With the HTX E and HTX E [ER], Kia India strengthens the Carens Clavis EV lineup to six trims, offering more choice, premium features, and confidence-inspiring EV support. The expansion makes electric driving stylish, convenient, and safe — aligning perfectly with the festive spirit and evolving customer expectations.