MY2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 Launched In India

Continuing its offensive in 2021, Royal Enfield has launched the MY2021 iterations of the 650cc twins – the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Both the motorcycles serve as the absolute crown jewels for the bikemaker and are quite popular. While we were expecting some exhaustive changes, Royal Enfield has introduced new colour schemes only.

More details

Apart from the new shades, the 650 Twins from Royal Enfield have also received a host of Make it Yours (MiY) options with which customers can choose to personalise their motorcycles.

New colours

The Interceptor 650 is now available in two new Standard (single tone) colourways – Canyon Red and Ventura Blue; two new Custom (dual tone) colourways – Downtown Drag, and Sunset Strip. Moreover, there is also an updated version of the ‘chrome’ variant in Mark 2. Apart from this, the bike will retain the existing single-tone Orange Crush and the dual tone Baker Express.

The Continental GT 650 cafe racer has been launched in five new colour options. It has received Rocker Red Standard (single tone) along with British Racing Green Standard. In addition to that, there are also new Custom (dual tone) colourways – Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm, along with a tweaked chrome variant of existing Mister Clean.

Pricing

The new Interceptor 650 (Standard) has been priced from ₹2,75,467, the Custom colourways have been priced at ₹2,83,593 and the chrome variant Mark 2 is available at ₹2,97,133. The Continental GT 650 in Standard colourways is available at ₹2,91,701, its Custom themes are available for ₹2,99,830 and the chrome variant Mister Clean is available for ₹3,13,367.

Apart from the new colours, Royal Enfield has also introduced blacked-out rims and mudguards to the single-tone colour variants of the Interceptor 650. Additionally, the MiY options also give customers the choice to include accessory seats, touring mirrors, flyscreen, sump guards and a host of other options. Alloy wheels and Tripper navigation aren’t offered on the RE 650 Twins, however, it is being assumed that the manufacturer will be offering them as official accessories very soon.

No changes are made in the engine department and the RE 650 twins continue to derive power from a 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor, which develops a peak power of 47.65 PS and a maximum torque of 52 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, and a slipper clutch is offered as standard.