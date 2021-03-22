Hyundai Motor India Foundation Announces The Winner Of H-Social Creator 2020

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd, today announced the winners of the second edition of the globally renowned H-Social Creator. The ‘H-Social Creator’ is a social innovation program instituted to felicitate young minds who can deliver innovative solutions in areas of Road Safety, Environment, Clean India, and Health.

The winner, Mr Bhagwati Prasad won the H-Social Creator of the Year 2020 Award for his idea – ‘Accident Alert System for Blind Turns’. His idea involved capturing data at blind turns and transmitting it on a real-time basis to the drivers to avoid accidents. In addition, the display boards will give an indication to the drivers about the incoming vehicles.

Speaking at the Grand Finale of H Social Creator 2020, Mr S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “Embracing the vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are working towards creating an amicable ecosystem to realise the dreams of mankind. With the 2nd edition of the H-Social Creator program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation aims to engage the youth of India and future leaders to ideate, develop, and implement practical solutions to fathom social change.”

Mr Kim further added: “We congratulate the winner, Mr Bhagwati Prasad, and all finalists of H Social Creator 2020 for giving ideas to bring social change. The steadfast spirit of all participants and the zeal to unleash their full potential to develop ground-breaking ideas will further craft a better world.”

HMIF created the ‘H-Social Creator’ as a platform to encourage the youth to find solutions to problems and drive social transformation. The second edition of H-Social Creator received over 520 registrations virtually from 200 educational and technical institutions.

Out of the 401 entries received, 135 were from the road safety domain, 116 were related to the environment, 101 were for the Health category, and the remaining 49 ideas were for a Cleaner India. Furthermore, a dedicated call centre supported all the participants to address their queries.

The eminent Jury members and Mentors for H Social Creator 2020, have had years of experience and expertise in Road Safety, Healthcare, Environment, Technology, and Sustainability. The shortlisting and screening was done on the basis of complexity and application of the ideas. The subject matter experts selected the eleven finalists based on the criteria of innovation, sustainability, and more importantly the social impact. All the finalists were mentored by industry experts to refine and hone their final pitches. To culminate and choose the best social idea out of eleven big ideas, an independent panel of the distinguished jury selected the final winner.