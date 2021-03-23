India-Bound Jeep Compass Based 7-Seater SUV Could Be Christened ‘Patriot’

Jeep India recently launched the made-in-India Wrangler and before that, the company unleashed the Compass facelift. But the iconic American SUV-maker isn’t going to stop its SUV offensive in India so soon. The company has already announced that by 2022, it will be launching four made-in-India SUVs, two of which, we have already received. The other two are most likely going to be the Grand Cherokee and a 7-seater SUV based on the Compass.

More details

The 7-seater SUV is internally known as the H6 SUV, but as per a new report, Jeep is likely to name it ‘Patriot’.

Image used for representative purpose only

If you are wondering, Jeep Patriot is not a new name. Back in 2006, the Patriot was sold in the US alongside the first-generation Compass, as an alternative compact SUV. This name was also registered by Jeep in India in 2007. Chances are, Jeep India might go ahead with the same name.

Expected specs

Talking about its expected specs, it will most likely borrow the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which does the job in the Compass. In the Compass, the diesel unit is tuned to deliver around 173 horses but we could see a bigger number in the case of the Patriot, to ferry around the extra heft. Reports also suggest that Jeep could also make use of Wrangler’s 2.0-litre high power turbo petrol engine which churns out 268 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission.

Expected features

Talking about the feature list, it could be very similar to the Compass facelift. For instance, the Compass facelift’s cabin now comes draped in dual-tone and full-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the trim and variant. The centre console features a massive 10.1-inch floating screen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster.

The multi-function instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is now a much larger, 10.25-inch digital display and has 24 configurable content screens in it. Whereas the floating infotainment screen runs on the latest UConnect 5 software. It comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, up to five custom profiles, and OTA updates.

It also gets other additional bits such as wireless charging, a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, powered liftgate, and powered front seats with ventilation and memory settings.

Pricing

To make it differentiate from the Compass, the upcoming Patriot could feature some styling updates splattered here and there while it could also come with some additional features over the Compass. While the Patriot could debut overseas this year, we expect it to arrive in India only in the first half of 2022. It will lock horns with the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, MG Gloster, and Ford Endeavour. The SUV is likely to be priced from Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).