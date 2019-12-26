Listen To The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R’s Free-Revving, Four-Cylinder Scream

Kawasaki has developed a knack to surprise motorcyclists with machines which break the barriers of normal. First, it was the flagship H2 with its mad design and supercharged performance, and now, it’s the 250cc, four-cylinder ZX-25R which marks the return of small-capacity four-potters and their sky-touching redline. The ZX-25R’s engine is redlined at 17,000 rpm and could spin up to 20k rotations a minute! Kawasaki has now released a sound clip of this very engine redlining at its limit as the cogs are shifted in ascending and descending order. Have a listen.

The motorcycle was first revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show, earlier this year, and is yet to make its International debut. Although official power figures have not been disclosed, the bike is powered by a 249cc, water-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine that promises to provide abundant torque at low and medium speeds and screaming performance once the throttle is twisted to the max.

In terms of design, the Kawasaki ZX-25R takes inspiration from Kawasaki’s WSBK bike and other recently launched examples in the lineup. The bike is built upon a lightweight trellis frame, features Showa’s SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) fork and a Horizontal Back-link rear suspension. Braking is via a radially-mounted monoblock calliper up front and rider support technologies on the bike include KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Power Mode, and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter).

Given the fact that this green machine features expensive bits, it is highly unlikely that it will be introduced in a market like India. However, Kawasaki could spring a surprise and bring it here. Recently, Kawasaki also introduced a naked version of the H2, called the Z H2. Fitted with the same 998cc supercharged, four-cylinder engine which powers the Ninja H2, it cranks out over 200 PS of maximum power and delivers 137 Nm of peak torque. Interestingly, the Z H2 is just a kilogram heavier than the Ninja H2, with a Kerb weight of 239 kgs. The frame follows a trellis-type architecture like the fully-faired machine and gets quality hardware in the form of Brembo M4 callipers and Showa BPF front forks.