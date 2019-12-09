BS4 Kawasaki Motorcycles Being Offered With Heavy Discounts

It’s that time of the year when manufacturers usually offer heavy discounts on their products to clear the current year’s inventory. However, this time, they also need to transition into the BS6 era and as a result, the amount of discount being offered is rather hefty. Kawasaki India is also clearing its BS4 stock and is offering its range of motorcycles, from the Ninja 400 to the Ninja 1000, with an attractive discount.

While dealer-level discounts differ from city to city, Kawasaki India is offering an ‘OverDrive’ voucher, which can be redeemed against a purchase and is inclusive of taxes. For Ninja 1000, the voucher amount is INR 1,00,000, INR 66,000 for the ZX-6R, INR 75,000 for the Ninja 650, INR 85,000 for the Z650, INR 60,000 for the Versys 650, INR 66,000 for the Vulcan S cruiser and INR 60,000 for the Ninja 400. Kawasaki’s range of motorcycles will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 norms before the April 1st date of implementation. Also, the internationally launched Z H2 could be introduced in India next year along with the updated Z650 and the Ninja 650.

At the Tokyo Motor show which went by, Kawasaki surprised one and all by introducing the ZX-25R – A four-cylinder, 250cc machine. While exact specifications are not available, yet, the motorcycle is powered by a 249cc, water-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve engine, that promises to provide abundant torque at low and medium speeds with extra power at higher speeds. In addition, the intake and exhaust system have been tuned to produce a unique sound of a high-speed engine.

In terms of design, the Kawasaki ZX-25R borrows the design philosophy from their Superbike World Championship machine. The bike’s chassis components consist of a lightweight trellis frame, an advanced front suspension system, a radial-mounted monoblock calliper, and a horizontal back-link rear suspension to provide excellent cornering performance during high-speed track riding. The other premium features and rider support technologies on the bike include KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), Power Mode, and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter). For the equipment it carries and for the technology involved, introducing this motorcycle in India could make it too expensive and we think it will be launched in select markets only.