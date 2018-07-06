Suzuki Motorcycle India To May Launch Its First Electric Scooter By 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India may soon go the green way as reports suggest that the brand plans to introduce its first electric scooter in the country by 2020. It will be around the same time when Maruti Suzuki plans to launch an electric car in the country. Previously, Suzuki had committed to investing INR 1,700 crore in setting up a battery-manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The source report adds that the Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp has requested the headquarters for an electric scooter and an electric motorcycle. In fact, Suzuki has already set up a project team of five people.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India told ET Auto, “The cost of electric scooter is still high when compared to the conventional scooters. We are currently studying as to how can we offer an electric scooter that is accessible and addresses the range issue. We should have an electric scooter for India by 2020.”

The report adds that Suzuki is exploring the possibility of introducing swappable batteries.

Source: ET Auto

