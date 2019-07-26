MV Agusta To Enter The Premium Entry-Level Bike Segment With Loncin Motor Co

This new trend has emerged in the world of motorcycles, where huge brand names can be seen partnering with other manufacturers to create affordable, smaller motorcycles. Recently, Harley Davidson announced one such strategic partnership with Zhejiang Qianjiang, BMW Motorrad did the same with TVS, Triumph has done it with Bajaj and many more such examples exist. The latest bike maker to join this trend is the Italian brand, MV Agusta. The manufacturer has joined hands with Loncin Motor Co, a Chinese company in a long-term partnership to develop a family of affordable, entry-level motorcycles, with a capacity between 350 cc to 500 cc.

This long term partnership would push the Italian brand into the premium entry-level motorcycle segment. As part of this partnership, MV Agusta would design a total of four new bikes for this entry-level segment. The brand will retain its DNA in these four entry-level bikes. MV Agusta’s partner, Loncin Motor Co would be responsible for the manufacturing of these bikes. The Chinese partner will, in return, receive help from MV Agusta to develop and produce a range of new 800 cc motorcycles. This would mark the entry of Loncin Motor Co in the premium Chinese motorcycle market. Loncin Motor Co would sell these new bikes under their premium brand Voge. With this, Loncin Motor Co helps to capture a major chunk in the premium motorcycle market in China.

Existing MV Agusta dealerships would be selling these new entry-level motorcycles. If they make their way to India, these motorcycles would be sold in the Motoroyale showrooms of the Kinetic brand. The Motoroyale showrooms offer a number of motorcycles, from a number of international brands like MV Agusta, Norton, Hyosung and some others. The dealership currently takes care of sales and service of bikes like the Brutale 800, Brutale 800 RR, Brutale 800 RR America, F3 800 and the F3 800 RC from this renowned Italian brand. Coming back to the entry-level bikes for MV Agusta, one can expect them to be available in a number of markets by the year of 2021. We shall keep you updated along the way, so stay tuned.