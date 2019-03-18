Kinetic Motoroyale to bring 5 America Special Edition of the MV Augusta Brutale 800 RR in India

Bringing in multiple foreign brands in our country, Kinetic Motoroyale is all set to bring another exclusive Italian motorcycle in the Indian market. A limited edition of the MV Augusta Brutale 800 RR, only 200 examples of this motorcycle will be made available all over the world, of which 5 shall make their way to the Indian market. The brand made this announcement on its Instagram account, teasing a picture of the rear side of this special edition bike. Called the America Special Edition, the vehicle is painted in the colours of the American flag = white, red and blue. This model pays homage to the 1975 ‘S America 750’ which features a 789.3cc, air-cooled, 4-cylinder motor and a DOHC setup.

Coming back to the Brutale, this naked street bike draws power from a 798 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12-valve engine that is tuned to deliver 140 hp of maximum power and 86 Nm of maximum twist. The maximum power figure is achieved at around 12,300 rpm while peak torque comes in at 10,100 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission which also gets a slipper clutch, MV EAS (Electronically Assisted Shift) 2.0 and a quickshifter for both directions. Anchorage duties are done by 320 mm double floating discs at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. Suspension duties are done by 43 mm Marzocchi inverted telescopic hydraulic fork in the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear.

As mentioned, this limited edition motorcycle gets a unique paint scheme. The tank is painted blue with a white stripe at either side and red stripe at the centre which continues till the saddle of the bike. The alloy wheels too carry forward the same three shade scheme with a blue hub, red spokes and white rim, which looks very neat. The flyscreen of the motorcycle comes with a unique number, along with a sticker saying ‘America Special Edition.’ With the regular Brutale 800 RR priced at INR 18,99,000, ex-showroom, expect to pay a premium of around INR 1 lakh to own one of these five models in India. More news on this motorcycle to come your way soon, stay tuned.