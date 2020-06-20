MV Agusta To Appoint A New Partner For India

Italian performance motorcycle manufacturer, MV Agusta has announced that their Euro 5 / BS6 motorcycles will be arriving soon into the Indian market. However, in a major revelation, the Italian two-wheeler company has ended the terms with Kinetic MotoRoyale, the official sales and service partner of the exotic Italian brand in India.

Speaking in a Q&A session on the brand’s social media channel, Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta, said, the Italian company will team up with a new partner to handle retail sales of the Euro 5 / BS6 motorcycles.

Reason for Ending Partnership with Kinetic MotoRoyale

Adding further to the decision of ending the partnership, Sardarov said that the Italian company decided to part ways with Kinetic MotoRoyale because of constant misinterpretations of the contracts. Also, Kinetic MotoRoyale didn’t represent MV Agusta in India the way it should have. Therefore, the Italian company will appoint a new partner with whom it will launch BS6 MV Agusta bikes in India.

Kinetic MotoRoyale has been dealing with a host of superbike brands in the country. This includes performance and exclusive brands such as SWM, Hyosung, FB Mondial, Norton Motorcycles and MV Agusta. Since TVS Motor Company acquired Norton Motorcycles in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million earlier this year, it is likely that Kinetic MotoRoyale will no longer handle the business for Norton Motorcycles in India. And now with MV Agusta cutting ties as well, things aren’t looking good for Kinetic MotoRoyale.

There’s still no indication on who the new partner is or when this tie-up will come into existence. However, we expect the bikes to arrive next year owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country. More information about the new partnership and motorcycles are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

In other related news, MV Agusta recently kick-started the production of Superveloce 800 as they resumed operation in Varese after the COVID-19 outbreak last month. The bike maker unveiled the retro-styled Superveloce 800 Serie Oro over 18 months ago at EICMA 2018. Following this, a year later, they showed off the more production-ready Superveloce 800 at EICMA 2019. The Superveloce 800 Serie Oro is the first major new bike to come from MV Agusta since it was fully taken over by the Russian Sardarov family and comes right at the start of a bold new plan to expand the range in the coming years to include a move into new markets.