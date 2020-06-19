Hyundai Partners With HDFC to Provide Customised Online Car Financing Solutions

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced its partnership with HDFC Bank to provide auto retail financing solutions to the customers on their automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’. The current global pandemic has forced the world to shift to a virtual one. The recent partnership will eliminate the need to visit banks to avail loans and hence, facilitating social distancing.

More details

Under the ambit of this partnership, Hyundai will offer its customers customised car financing solutions from HDFC Bank directly on the ‘Click to Buy’ online car buying platform. Through this partnership, customers can opt for loans and get the requisite funding to complete life goals of buying their Favourite Hyundai car. The integration of HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on ‘Click to Buy’ adds further comfort to customers as it eliminates the need for customers to visit HDFC Bank/ Branch to avail loans.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said “Keeping our promise of providing a holistic digital car buying experience to our customers, our partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals. Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 9 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 17 000 Registrations in two months. “

Speaking on the alliance Mr Arvind Kapil, Country Head for Retail Lending at HDFC Bank, “The partnership with Hyundai Motor India is in line with our belief that a digital eco-system needs to be created to enhance customer experience, particularly in the current environment. An eco-system that brings OEMs, dealerships and financiers together and enables a customer to purchase a new car sitting in the comfort of their homes. At the core of our digital strategy are Analytics and APIs. Analytics help us understand our customers better and give them customized product offerings and services. While APIs enables us to create a seamless connection between various stake-holders keeping the customer at the centre. We are happy to say the association with Hyundai Motor India is a win-win not just for customers but all players in the auto industry.”

‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online making owning a new car – contactless, safer, convenient and hassle-free. With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of customer purchase journey in an even more seamless and convenient manner. Through this online car buying platform, Hyundai is offering customer delight with features such as on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options, fastest loan approval for pre-approved customers, unique deal codes for customer discounts, estimated time of delivery, special online promotions, online booking for test drive cars (Fully Sanitized) and home delivery of completely sanitized cars.

Also read: 7-Seater Hyundai Creta Spied Testing On Indian Roads

Hyundai recently re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with all-new Creta clocking over 30,000 bookings since launch and topping sales charts in May to lead the Indian market in Unlock 1.0. The all-new second generation of the Creta was launched in March this year.