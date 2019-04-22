MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Launched In India At INR 18.73 Lakh

One of the most intricately styled motorcycles which also carries an iconic brand logo on its tank, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 is quite an exclusive motorcycle even in standard form. However, if you want more exclusivity, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America is now available in India at a price of INR 18.73 lakh. How exclusive is it? Only 5 units will go on sale in India!

Retailed by Motoroyale, the exclusive distributors of MV Agusta in India, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America’s primary reference is to the “S America 750”, a model that dates back to 1975. It boasted of an in-line four-cylinder engine with dual overhead camshafts, 75 horsepower and air cooling. More than 25 years later, it was the first Brutale, the four-cylinder designed by Massimo Tamburini, to revive the name “America” with an immediately recognizable colour scheme; red, white and blue.

The MV Agusta Brutale RR America is a part of the Brutale 800 RR series, which is an outcome of three years of detail-oriented development and improvements. The motorcycle is powered by a mad motor which cranks out 140 Bhp with 87 NM torque, gets concealed passenger grab rails, signature lights and a lightweight sub-frame. This brand new “America” reiterates the attractive colour scheme on a mica blue base with iridescent reflections and horizontal graphic cuts that enhance the original characteristics of the Brutale 800 RR. The company currently has multi-brand showrooms in Thane-Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi. Motoroyale is looking for the right dealership applicants and plans to open other showrooms in Delhi, Indore, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and other important markets.

Speaking about the announcement, Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Motoroyale Kinetic said, “MV Agusta bikes have a legacy of innovation, safety, speed and style. The limited edition ‘America’ model has it all-striking looks, maximum performance and the sportiest ride. With the launch of the Brutale 800 RR America, we at Motoroyale have reinforced our objective of bringing the most premium bikes in the world to riders in the Indian market. In 2018, we launched seven models from some of the biggest global brands and we are building on our exceptional product repertoire with this first launch in 2019.”