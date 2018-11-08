EICMA 2018: Here Is the New Brutale 1000 Serie Oro, Only 300 to Be Made

Time and again I have said that the Italians make lovely looking bikes. MV Augusta is one brand that sure does fall in that bracket, they have made and sold lovely bikes in India. Mind you, when we say they look nice, they do not compromise in terms of performance. The Italian bike maker quite recently launched the Brutale 800 through Kinetic Motoroyale. The EICMA 2018 saw the unveiling of the new MV Augusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro street bike. This beautiful street bike uses a 1000 cc motor which gives this bike a top speed of about 290 kmph. Moreover, only 300 samples of this bike would be made.

This masculine looking streetfighter uses a 1000 cc motor which borrows various components from their F4 RC racer superbike, a world championship class bike. It develops a whopping 208 bhp. If that is not enough for you, MV Augusta offers you a race spec, all-titanium exhaust which takes the power up to 212 bhp. This makes this limited edition the most powerful street bike in the world, by quite a good margin. This bike will offer 300 lucky buyers the best and most powerful riding experience in a streetfighter body style. The bike not only scores big on power and beauty, it even gets equipment capable of such levels of insanity.

To stop this monster, you get Brembo Stylema brakes with 2 discs in the front and a single at the rear. Suspension duties are done by an electronically adjustable Öhlins fork in the front and a race-spec Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber. As you would expect, the bike also offers a bunch of electronic aids including – traction control, wheelie control and cornering ABS. It also comes with a launch control setting and a quick shifter for shifting in both directions. Will it be sold in India? That is an answer that only time will tell as availability and pricing options are not out yet.