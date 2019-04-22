Renault India Announces Nationwide Summer Service Camp

With the Sun beating down on the entire country, it’s not just humans, but cars too which require care. Preparing to launch a new MPV called Triber, Renault India announced the commencement of a nationwide After-sales service initiative. The week-long Renault Summer Cam will begin from April 22, 2019, and will continue till April 28, 2019. The initiative will be effective at all Renault Service facilities across India.

With the objective to proactively support the customers, the week-long summer camp will offer a comprehensive check-up for all Renault cars through 450+ service touchpoints. Trained and well-qualified service technicians would be dedicated to providing care and expert attention that is needed for the vehicles. As per the guidelines stipulated by RenaultIndia, the seven days summer camp will enable a detailed examination of all key functions of the cars to ensure necessary actions for optimal performance of the vehicles.

Renault India will also offer exclusive benefits to its customer under the summer camp. Customers can avail up to 50% discount on select accessories, 10% attractive discount offers on select parts, 15% discount on labour charges and other value-added services. Renault India will also provide a 10% discount on ‘Renault Secure’ which covers Extended Warranty and Roadside Assistance. The company will also offer an exclusive plan on ‘Renault Assured’ to facilitate the customers with insurance renewal solutions.

In addition to the check-up facilities and free car top wash, Renault India will provide a host of other value-added benefits like special discounts on tyres (select brands), 5% discount on engine oil replacement. Also, MyRenault app registered users will get an additional 5% discount on select parts and accessories during this period. Several fun-filled activities will be organized for customers with assured gifts.

Currently, Renault India also has a widespread presence of more than 350 sales and 264 service facilities across the country with benchmark sales and service quality. The French manufacturer is gearing up to launch a new MPV in the coming months. Called the Triber, it will be a modular vehicle, where the cabin will offer seats which will be designed to make the most of the space inside. It is rumoured to be a budget MPV, however, a properly-sized vehicle for 6+ occupants.