Mumbai’s 14-Year-Old Kiaan Shah Grabs First National Karting Victory in Style

Overview
- Kiaan Shah clinches his maiden National win in the Junior Rotax category.
- Dominates Round 3 of the FMSCI National Karting Championship at MIKA.
- Faces fierce challenges from Sheikh, Reddy, and Vengatesan in the final showdown.
- Builds on his Asian Rotax success, signaling a bright motorsport future.
Introduction
Every racer remembers their first big win. For 14-year-old Mumbai lad Kiaan Shah, that moment arrived at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Round 3 of the FMSCI National Karting Championship. Racing under the banner of Rayo Racing, Kiaan didn’t just win—he stamped his authority across the weekend, showing a perfect blend of raw speed, composure, and race craft.
This wasn’t just another victory. It was the beginning of a story India’s motorsport fraternity will be following closely for years to come.
How the Weekend Unfolded
From the very first session, Kiaan looked like the one to beat.
- Practice: He topped both official practice runs, sending an early message to the grid.
- Qualifying: He then stormed to pole position with a blistering 50.530-second lap, in a field where the top eight drivers were separated by just half a second.
It set the stage for a thrilling battle, with Kiaan carrying the weight of expectation as the weekend progressed.
The Heats: Setting the Tone
The heats turned into a test of consistency and grit.
- Heat 1: A dream start from pole saw Kiaan control the race and finish comfortably ahead of Pune’s Arafath Sheikh.
- Heat 2: Sheikh fought back. Despite Kiaan’s strong opening, the Pune driver closed in and snatched the win, proving Kiaan had a fight on his hands.
- Pre-Final: After a red flag restart, Kiaan delivered a flawless performance, pulling away lap after lap to take victory over Sheikh and Kairav Roberson of MSport.
The heats proved one thing—Kiaan had both speed and composure, but the final would demand more.
The Final Showdown
The grand finale was where champions are made, and Kiaan rose to the occasion.
He launched cleanly from pole, immediately creating breathing space. Behind him, chaos brewed as Sheikh, Rishik Reddy, and Eshanth Vengatesan traded positions in an intense three-way fight.
Midway through, the MSport duo of Reddy and Vengatesan began to reel him in, and suddenly it became a four-way battle for the lead. Pressure was mounting, but Kiaan never cracked.
- He defended smartly when needed.
- He timed his exits perfectly.
- And when the moment was right, he pulled away again.
By the chequered flag, he had secured his first national-level win, with Reddy and Vengatesan following him home.
Quotes That Tell the Story
After the race, Kiaan’s joy was clear:
“I was really focussed this weekend and thank the team and all those working with me for the good kart which enabled me to win. My parents have been my biggest support and I really thank them too.”
His mentor and eight-time National Champion, Rayomand Banajee, couldn’t hide his pride:
“Kiaan has some of the best race craft I have seen. This win was overdue. He’s quick, he’s hardworking, and this is just the start of a long journey.”
What Lies Ahead
This win adds another feather to Kiaan’s cap:
- Began 2-stroke karting only two years ago with Rayo Racing.
- Currently competing in the Asian Rotax Championship, where he sits second overall with two podiums.
- Now, with a national victory, he’s proving he can perform under pressure on multiple stages.
It’s a career that’s only just warming up.
Conclusion
For a 14-year-old, winning a National Championship round is more than a result—it’s a statement. Over the course of one weekend at MIKA, Kiaan Shah showcased everything you want in a future motorsport star: pace, composure, race craft, and resilience.
His maiden victory is not just a milestone for him, but also for Indian motorsport—a reminder that the next generation of racers is ready to shine. With his growing list of achievements and the backing of Rayo Racing, Kiaan’s journey is only just beginning, and the road ahead looks incredibly promising.