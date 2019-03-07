MS Dhoni And His Hummer Play The Perfect Host

The Hummer is one badass vehicle. Built originally for the military, the SUV was converted to a civilian model after huge demand from civilians. Many of them made their way to our country, mostly finding home in posh localities. One such Hummer lives in the northern part of the country, in the humble town of Ranchi. Owned by the ex-captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, this lovely Hummer is seen every now and then on the roads of Ranchi driven by the man himself. This time around, this car was used to ferry the members of the Indian cricket team, who currently are in Ranchi, playing against Australia.

View this post on Instagram ♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Team India🇮🇳 (@indiancricketteam7) on Mar 6, 2019 at 2:02am PST

Being from Ranchi, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the luxury of going home right after work (that is playing cricket). Being the kind gentleman he is, the man invited his fellow teammates and played the perfect host in the city. So much so, the cricketer was seen behind the wheel of his Hummer SUV, ferrying his teammates. The team is now preparing for the third ODI match against Australia which will be taking place on the 8th of March.

Also Read: 2019 Honda Civic – Prices, Variants And All You Need to Know

Known to be an avid car and bike enthusiast, the Hummer is just one of the mighty cars present Dhoni’s garage. This Hummer shares space with some cars like the Mercedes Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and some more. Dhoni is also known to collect bikes and loves to ride them whenever he gets the time to do so. The list of the many bikes he owns includes the likes of the Kawasaki H2, Yamaha FZ-1, Kawasaki ZX-14R, BSA Goldstar, Yamaha RD 350, Confederate Hellcat X32 and some more.