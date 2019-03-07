Ducati’s 2nd Dream Tour to Hit the Western Coast of India

Owners of the various motorcycles that Ducati sells in our country get a special privilege which many other brands do not provide. The Italian brand has already completed 3 dream tours, 2 off-road days and one DRE track day event in our country, making it the most engaging luxury motorcycle brand in India. The brand has now announced a second Dream Tour for this year, a ride through the Konkan coast, in association with Eagle Rider India. To be held from the 17th April – 21st April the riders will start from Mumbai. The riders will follow the Mumbai- Mahabaleshwar- Malvan– Goa– Pune- Mumbai across this 5 Day/4 Night expedition.

Apart from the amazing visuals, the ride also promises to be a potent mix of spicy Konkan extravaganza of Portuguese hospitality and food, along with carefully selected attractions and activities at the end of each day. Registrations for the Dream Tour are now open for INR 59,000 per rider (including 5% tax) on twin sharing basis which includes all meals, all accommodation, snacks, tea breaks with soft beverages, support vehicles, with extra space of guests, complete medical first aid evacuation (in case of emergency).

In a yet another first, Ducati has also tied up with GoPro where anyone who is a part of the Dream Tour from 15th March to 31st December 2019, can submit a video shot on GoPro to the Ducati India team and the best video content stands a chance to win a GoPro Fusion Camera.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said “Ducati today is the most active brand here in India within the luxury motorcycle segment, giving its riders as well as motorcycle enthusiasts experiences ranging from track riding and training, off-road training and the Dream Tour, to the recently announced Ducati Race Cup. The idea is to give an opportunity to more riders to enhance their riding skills as well as explore this beautiful country on their Ducati and I can proudly say that the experience provided by Ducati is second to none. A case in point, would be giving our riders the opportunity to ride with a Moto GP Pilot at the recently concluded Dream tour, which in itself says a lot. Apart from the Dream tours, soon we are coming up with a new kind of property which will be a benchmark within the motorcycle experiential, here in India.”