MotoRoyale-SWM could start operations with the SUPERDUAL 600 in India

As reported earlier, Kinetic Engineering’s Motoroyale brand is gearing up to introduce SWM Motorcycles in India. Makers of the once popular Kinetic Honda ZX scooter, the Pune based company’s premium motorcycling division also retails MV Agusta in the country. In order to cater the premium entry-level segment and fill up the initial vacuum, with SWM, Motoroyale will be looking to compete against another Italian motorcycling brand, Benelli, in India.
The first product which could be introduced as early as next month could be the SWM Superdual 600 on-road Adventure Tourer. The purpose built motorcycle will be priced aggressively and rumours suggest it could carry a tag of under INR 5.5 lakh. Powering the SWM Superdual is a 600cc, single cylinder, water cooled engine that develops 56.3 bhp. The four valver is fed fuel through an 18-litre tank and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Based on an exposed, trellis setup which is made from high tensile steel pipes, the main frame follows a single beam double cradle architecture, while the subframe is made of light alloy. Tipping the scales at 169 kilos (without fuel), the Superdual 600 employs USD front forks which allow adjustment for rebound and damping, along with a Sachs rear spring adjustable for pre-load. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front and 220mm rear disc, where both make use of floating calipers. Spoke type 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels are wrapped in 110 / 80 and 140 / 80 Metzeler Tourance rubber.
Technical Specifications
|General features
|Wheelbase
|1,510 mm
|Overall length
|2,240 mm
|Overall width
|905 mm
|Overall height
|1,240 mm
|Saddle height
|898 mm
|Min ground clearance
|180 mm
|Trail
|120 mm
|Kerb weight without fuel
|169 kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18 Litre
|Engine oil
|1.8 Litre
|Engine
|Type
|Single Cylinder 4 Stroke
|Bore x Stroke
|100 mm x 76.5 mm
|Displacement
|600 cc
|Compression Ratio
|12.4:1
|Power
|42 kW (57 hp)
|Cooling
|Liquid
|Start
|Electric With Decompressor
|Timing System
|DOHC 4 Valve
|Lubrication
|Wet Sump With Lobe Oil Pump And Cartridge Filter
|Ignition
|Electronic Inductive Discharge With Adjustable Advance Digital
|Fuel System
|Electronic Injection Feed
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiplate Type With Hydraulic Control
|Transmission
|6 Speed Constant Mesh
|Ratio
|1st : 2.6152nd : 1.812
3rd : 1.350
4th : 1.091
5th : 0.957
6th : 0.880
|Chassis
|Frame
|High Strength Steel Round Pipes, Single Beam Double Cradle Main Frame , Rear Frame In Light Alloy
|Front Suspension
|Fast Ace – 45mm Upside Down Telescopic Hydraulic Fork With Advanced Axle , Rebound Damping Adjustment – 210 mm Travel
|Rear Suspension
|Sachs – Progressive “Soft Damp” Type With Single Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Spring Preload Adjustment, Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment Wheel – 270 mm Travel
|Front Brake
|300 mm Disc With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
|Rear Brake
|220 mm Disc Type, With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
|Front Rim
|2.50 x 19”
|Rear Rim
|3.50 x 17”
|Front Tire
|110 / 80 X 19” – Metzeler Tourance
|Rear Tire
|140 / 80 x 17” – Metzeler Tourance