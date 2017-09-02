Home News MotoRoyale-SWM could start operations with the SUPERDUAL 600 in India
By Karan TripathiSeptember 2, 2017

As reported earlier, Kinetic Engineering’s Motoroyale brand is gearing up to introduce SWM Motorcycles in India. Makers of the once popular Kinetic Honda ZX scooter, the Pune based company’s premium motorcycling division also retails MV Agusta in the country. In order to cater the premium entry-level segment and fill up the initial vacuum, with SWM, Motoroyale will be looking to compete against another Italian motorcycling brand, Benelli, in India.

September 2, 2017-Swm-Superdual-600-Adventure-10.jpg

The first product which could be introduced as early as next month could be the SWM Superdual 600 on-road Adventure Tourer. The purpose built motorcycle will be priced aggressively and rumours suggest it could carry a tag of under INR 5.5 lakh. Powering the SWM Superdual is a 600cc, single cylinder, water cooled engine that develops 56.3 bhp. The four valver is fed fuel through an 18-litre tank and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

September 2, 2017-Swm-Superdual-600-Adventure-8.jpg

Based on an exposed, trellis setup which is made from high tensile steel pipes, the main frame follows a single beam double cradle architecture, while the subframe is made of light alloy. Tipping the scales at 169 kilos (without fuel), the Superdual 600 employs USD front forks which allow adjustment for rebound and damping, along with a Sachs rear spring adjustable for pre-load. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front and 220mm rear disc, where both make use of floating calipers. Spoke type 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels are wrapped in 110 / 80 and 140 / 80 Metzeler Tourance rubber.

Technical Specifications

General features
Wheelbase1,510 mm
Overall length2,240 mm
Overall width905 mm
Overall height1,240 mm
Saddle height898 mm
Min ground clearance180 mm
Trail120 mm
Kerb weight without fuel169 kg
Fuel tank capacity18 Litre
Engine oil1.8 Litre
Engine
TypeSingle Cylinder 4 Stroke
Bore x Stroke100 mm x 76.5 mm
Displacement600 cc
Compression Ratio12.4:1
Power42 kW (57 hp)
CoolingLiquid
StartElectric With Decompressor
Timing SystemDOHC 4 Valve
LubricationWet Sump With Lobe Oil Pump And Cartridge Filter
IgnitionElectronic Inductive Discharge With Adjustable Advance Digital
Fuel SystemElectronic Injection Feed
ClutchWet, Multiplate Type With Hydraulic Control
Transmission6 Speed Constant Mesh
Ratio1st : 2.6152nd : 1.812

3rd : 1.350

4th : 1.091

5th : 0.957

6th : 0.880

Chassis
FrameHigh Strength Steel Round Pipes, Single Beam Double Cradle Main Frame , Rear Frame In Light Alloy
Front SuspensionFast Ace – 45mm Upside Down Telescopic Hydraulic Fork With Advanced Axle , Rebound Damping Adjustment – 210 mm Travel
Rear SuspensionSachs – Progressive “Soft Damp” Type With Single Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Spring Preload Adjustment, Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment Wheel – 270 mm Travel
Front Brake300 mm Disc With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
Rear Brake220 mm Disc Type, With Hydraulic Control And Floating Caliper
Front Rim2.50 x 19”
Rear Rim3.50 x 17”
Front Tire110 / 80 X 19” – Metzeler Tourance
Rear Tire140 / 80 x 17” – Metzeler Tourance

