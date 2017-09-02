MotoRoyale-SWM could start operations with the SUPERDUAL 600 in India

As reported earlier, Kinetic Engineering’s Motoroyale brand is gearing up to introduce SWM Motorcycles in India. Makers of the once popular Kinetic Honda ZX scooter, the Pune based company’s premium motorcycling division also retails MV Agusta in the country. In order to cater the premium entry-level segment and fill up the initial vacuum, with SWM, Motoroyale will be looking to compete against another Italian motorcycling brand, Benelli, in India.

The first product which could be introduced as early as next month could be the SWM Superdual 600 on-road Adventure Tourer. The purpose built motorcycle will be priced aggressively and rumours suggest it could carry a tag of under INR 5.5 lakh. Powering the SWM Superdual is a 600cc, single cylinder, water cooled engine that develops 56.3 bhp. The four valver is fed fuel through an 18-litre tank and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Based on an exposed, trellis setup which is made from high tensile steel pipes, the main frame follows a single beam double cradle architecture, while the subframe is made of light alloy. Tipping the scales at 169 kilos (without fuel), the Superdual 600 employs USD front forks which allow adjustment for rebound and damping, along with a Sachs rear spring adjustable for pre-load. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm front and 220mm rear disc, where both make use of floating calipers. Spoke type 19″ front and 17″ rear wheels are wrapped in 110 / 80 and 140 / 80 Metzeler Tourance rubber.

