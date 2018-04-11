MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa Undergoes Operation To His Right Wrist After Argentina GP Crash

Dani Pedrosa’s crash in Sunday’s race at the Argentina Grand Prix following a move by Johann Zarco resulted in a fractured right wrist of the Spaniard. The Repsol Honda Team rider underwent surgery to his right wrist at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona, Spain, to treat the injury.

A 3D CT scan confirmed that Dani had suffered an intra-articular fracture of the right distal radius.

The fracture reduction and internal fixation with a titanium screw were carried out by Dr. Xavier Mir and his team from the Catalan Institute of Traumatology and Sports Medicine (ICATME) at the Dexeus Hospital.

The result of the operation was satisfactory, and Dani will undergo an evaluation of his progress in 48 hours. If the results are positive, he will be able to begin his rehabilitation on Saturday.

His participation in the Austin GP will be decided consequently. The Repsol Honda Team will release information on Pedrosa’s progress as it becomes available.