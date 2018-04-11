Royal Enfield Motorcycles To Get Single-Channel ABS; Himalayan To Feature Dual-Channel ABS

With the upcoming safety norms set to be implemented, all two-wheelers with a displacement of over 125cc will require to be equipped with ABS as standard. So it’s a matter of weeks before we see the safety net being added to the existing products that are sold in the Indian market.

One of the manufacturers who is set to introduce the safety net of ABS is Royal Enfield that deals in 350cc segment and above. However, according to a recent report, the Royal Enfield motorcycles (except the Himalayan) will features a single-channel ABS. The Himalayan is the only motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s India portfolio that will get dual-channel ABS. The export spec RE Himalayan already gets a dual-channel ABS. Apart from the Himalayan, you will also see dual-channel ABS in the new 650cc duo, when they arrive.

The addition of ABS will result in relatively higher prices and the difference could range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000. We’d have to wait for some more time to know the official figures. We’d keep you posted with all the latest updates. Stay tuned.

Source: ZigWheels