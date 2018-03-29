Modified Bikes : Customised Mahindra Mojo 300 Borrows A Few Sugomi Design Elements

A certain Japanese exotic on two-wheels seem to have inspired a Mahindra Mojo 300 owner, as he decided to give his motorcycle a makeover. The end result is a Sugomi design inspired, sharper fascia that replaces the relatively humble design of a standard Mahindra Mojo. We stumbled upon this Kawasaki Z1000 inspired Mahindra Mojo 300 courtesy iamabikerdotcom.

The new front design flows onto the muscular fuel tank remarkably well. Another noticeable upgrade to the flagship Mahindra motorcycle is the addition of a new telescopic front fork that replaces the standard, gold painted unit. If the stickers are to be believed, the new suspension has been sourced from WP.

The motorcycle gets a black paint with contrasting red stripes on the headlight and on the plastic claddings surrounding the radiator. The rims also get mild makeover in form of a new paint, adding a neat contrast to the all black body panels.

There’s no mention of any mechanical upgrades and thus we’d assume that this customised Mahindra Mojo continues to use the 294.7 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that is tuned to deliver 26.82 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The customised is indeed a commendable job and the folks responsible to create one deserve a round of applause. Agree? Let us know your views about the customised Mahindra Mojo 300 through the comments section below.

Image source: iamabikerdotcom via Instagram