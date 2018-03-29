MG Motor Pursues Channel Partners Through Dealership Experience Event

MG Motor India further reiterated its commitment to the Indian market through the first-ever dealership experience event in the country. The event was aimed at selecting the right partners for its operations in India. With over 2,000 registrations received from prospective dealers on its website since entries began on March 11, 2018, MG Motor India also shared its business plans with the selected prospects from Western India at an event in Mumbai.

In order to find dealers who can complement the MG Motor brand synergy, the company will conduct an extensive evaluation process. The key selection parameters will include good market credibility, local market knowledge, financial background, digital savviness, excellent operational efficiency and the capability to deliver a differentiated service commitment that surpasses the industry standard and sets new benchmarks.

As part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, MG Motor India recently announced that its first vehicle will be launched in Q2 2019, followed by the introduction of one new product to the Indian market every subsequent year. Led by strong R&D efforts of its parent company SAIC, the carmaker is also actively considering offering new energy vehicles and is keenly looking to work with all stakeholders involved to implement the technology commercially.

With the rebuilding of its Halol plant progressing at a fast pace, including the construction of a new press shop, the company is in the process of concluding talks with various suppliers to achieve high levels of localisation in its vehicles.

MG Motor India is also looking to build a future-ready organization that sets the industry benchmarks not only in terms of a young & smart work culture, but also in terms of diversity; female employees already account for 22 percent of the company’s total workforce and it plans to further increase the number of female hires in the future.