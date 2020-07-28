Mitsubishi To Pull The Plug On The Pajero In 2021

Almost every industry out there is facing one of the worst crisis in modern history. Sales have plummeted, losses are mounting, and measures are being taken to streamline operations according to the times. Reporting a loss of over $1.3 billion, Japan’s Mitsubishi has decided to reduce production, cut down its workforce and close non-profitable dealerships.

The 6th largest automaker in Japan will also stop producing the Pajero SUV as it has decided to stop operations at the plant where it is manufactured in Japan. As a part of the restructuring plan, Mitsubishi will reduce its presence in North America, Europe and other non-profitable locations while renewing focus on the Asian market.

The current-gen Mitsubishi Pajero, also known as the Montero, was last facelifted in 2015 and is still on sale in markets like Australia. It is not to be confused with the Pajero Sport, a facelifted version of which was recently introduced in South-east Asian markets. The 2020 Pajero Sport is one of the models which could be introduced in India if Mitsubishi decides to include India as one of the focus markets in its renewed Asia strategy.

The new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is available in three variants – two 2WD and one 4WD range-topper. All variants are powered by a 2.5-litre, turbodiesel, 4-cylinder engine which cranks out 181 HP @ 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm. The 4WD variant gets an AWD system, which is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 2019 Pajero Sport gets an electrically-controlled Rear Differential Lock, which can change from 2H to 4H while in motion and also gets 4HLc or 4LLc modes.

In terms of safety, the 2019 Pajero Sport gets adaptive cruise control, auto parking brake and brake auto hold, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring with lane-change assist, forward collision mitigation system, and an Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System which will cut engine power temporarily if the accelerator is stomped on suddenly with a strong force.

A modern-looking vehicle, the Pajero Sport in its current avatar is fitted with new-age items like LEDs and has been styled to command presence. Inside the cabin, there are three rows of seats, an 8″ colour LCD display for instrumentation and dual-zone airconditioning with purifying nanoe technology which creates nano-sized water particles that cleanse the air and keep your skin hydrated.