Toyota Corolla Cross Launched in Thailand At INR 23.47 Lakh

Japanese carmaker Toyota debuted the Corolla nameplate in the year 1966 in its home country and it went on to become one of the most popular automotive nameplates to have ever been created. Up until now, the Corolla existed in hatchback and sedan forms but Toyota soon realized that if they want to keep the Corolla alive and relevant in recent times, they will have to think out of the box. As a result, we got the Corolla Cross which was recently launched in Thailand with prices starting from INR 23.47 Lakh.

More details

The new Toyota Corolla Cross is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture C (TGNA-C) and will sit between the Toyota CH-R and the RAV4. Modern-day consumers have become more fond of SUVs and crossovers because of the practicality and a certain ruggedness they bring on the table. The Corolla Cross is developed keeping in mind the same attributes.

Styling

The new 2021 Toyota Corolla Cross measures in 4,460 mm in length, 1,825 mm wide, and 1,620 mm tall. But the wheelbase for the Corolla Cross measures 2,640 mm, which is identical to the C-HR crossover. In terms of design, the latest entrant in Toyota’s portfolio follows a rather modern design approach with the front end highlighted by a trapezoidal-shaped, honeycomb grille with a dark-grey bezel. The Crossover appeal is further pronounced by the heavy black plastic cladding on the bottom half of the front bumper which continues along the wheel arches, side skirt and consumes the rear bumper. The headlamps are LED units and look very stylishly designed. The overall bold design of the crossover is reflected in the 8-inch split-style five-spoke alloy wheels.

Interiors

In order to make the whole package seem relevant in recent times, it was necessary to kit up the cabin a little and that is exactly what Toyota did. The cabin has a two-tone colour scheme. Toyota has tried to give the cabin a premium touch by including Terra Rossa red leather inserts on the dashboard and door panels. The feature list includes power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone auto AC, reclinable rear seats, rear AC vents and USB charger. Also seen is a 9-inch floating-type touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with T-Connect remote connectivity software.

Powertrain options

The two engine options offered with the Corolla Cross are a 1.8-litre petrol-only engine and a 1.8-litre hybrid. The petrol-only unit develops 140PS of power and 177Nm of torque. The hybrid unit, on the other hand, utilises a 98PS/145Nm 1.8-litre engine paired to a 72PS/163Nm electric motor. Combined, this powertrain puts out 122PS. A CVT is only the transmission choice for both powertrains.

The SUV is reported to have a ground clearance of 161mm. This puts the new crossover on par with its closest competitors like the MG ZS, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-30, and the all-new Nissan Kicks. The Corolla Cross is rumoured to be the more affordable version of the RAV4 SUV. It also shares the styling cues from the RAV4. In India, the Corolla moniker was used on the premium sedan which was recently discontinued earlier this year and wasn’t given the mandatory BS6 update.