MINI Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh, Now Built At BMW Plant Chennai

MINI has introduced the new Countryman C in India at a starting price of Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch is an important step for the brand as the SUV is now being assembled at BMW Group’s Chennai facility. This also makes it the first petrol-powered Countryman to be produced locally for the Indian market.
The latest Countryman is larger than before and offers more cabin space, additional technology and greater practicality. While it has grown in size, MINI says the SUV continues to deliver the fun driving experience that the brand is known for.
The SUV is offered in a single fully-loaded variant called the Favoured Pack.
Engine And Performance
Power comes from a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|1.5-litre Turbo Petrol
|Power
|156 hp
|Torque
|240 Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed DCT
|Drive Type
|Front-Wheel Drive
|0-100 kmph
|9.0 seconds
|Top Speed
|212 kmph
|Fuel Efficiency
|15.92 kmpl
|Fuel Tank
|60 litres
The engine uses MINI TwinPower Turbo technology and is tuned to offer smooth city performance along with comfortable highway cruising.
Dimensions
The Countryman has grown substantially and offers more passenger room than previous generations.
|Dimension
|Measurement
|Length
|4,447 mm
|Width
|1,843 mm
|Height
|1,661 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,692 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
A longer wheelbase also contributes to improved rear-seat comfort.
Exterior Design
The new model carries a cleaner appearance with fewer design lines and a more upright stance.
Key exterior highlights include:
- Octagonal front grille
- Adaptive LED headlights
- Matrix LED tail lamps
- Flush door handles
- Black contrasting roof
- 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Selectable lighting signatures for DRLs
- Sculpted bonnet and wheel arches
Buyers can choose from five exterior colours:
- British Racing Green
- Smokey Green
- Nanuq White
- Chilli Red
- Slate Blue
Cabin And Practicality
The cabin follows a minimalist layout with a strong emphasis on digital controls. A large circular display dominates the dashboard, while most vehicle functions are integrated into the touchscreen.
MINI has also used textile materials and recycled fabric surfaces across several interior panels. The dashboard and door trims feature a soft woven finish, giving the cabin a unique look compared to many luxury SUVs.
Rear-seat passengers benefit from adjustable seats that can both slide and recline.
Practicality figures are impressive as well.
|Storage Capacity
|Volume
|Standard Boot Space
|505 litres
|Maximum Boot Space
|1,450 litres
Features
The equipment list is extensive. Some notable features include:
- 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Head-up display
- Panoramic glass roof
- Harman Kardon 12-speaker sound system
- Wireless phone charger
- Powered front seats
- Driver seat massage function
- Connected car technology
- MINI Digital Key Plus
- Interior camera
- Ambient lighting
- Eight MINI Experience Modes
- Navigation system
- Voice assistant with “Hey MINI” command
- 360-degree camera
- Parking Assistant Plus
Safety Package
The SUV comes with a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating and several driver assistance systems.
Safety equipment includes:
- Multiple airbags
- ABS with brake assist
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Rear-view camera
- Lane departure warning
- Front collision warning
- Active pedestrian protection
- Driver attention monitoring
- Reversing assist
- Level 1 ADAS functions
Ownership Benefits
MINI is offering financing plans with monthly instalments starting from Rs 56,990 and zero down payment options through BMW India Financial Services.
Customers also get:
- Two-year unlimited kilometre warranty
- Two-year roadside assistance
- Service packages up to 10 years
- Extended warranty options
- Assured buyback value of up to 66 percent after three years
Rivals In India
The MINI Countryman C competes with:
- BMW X1
- Mercedes-Benz GLA
- Audi Q3