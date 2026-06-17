Citroen eC3X Launched In India With New Features, BaaS Option and more!

After multiple teasers, Citroen has finally launched the new eC3X in India. The electric hatchback arrives with a revised identity, additional features, upgraded safety equipment and a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model.
Prices for the eC3X start at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom) with the battery included. Buyers can also choose the BaaS route, which lowers the vehicle’s starting price to Rs 6.89 lakh, while the battery cost is paid separately at Rs 2.26 per kilometre.
Citroen eC3X Price Details
|Option
|Price
|eC3X (Battery Included)
|Rs 10.25 lakh
|eC3X With BaaS
|Rs 6.89 lakh
|Battery Usage Charge
|Rs 2.26/km
The BaaS model is designed for customers who want to reduce the initial purchase cost and spread battery expenses over time.
Design Gets Several Updates
The eC3X retains its compact crossover styling but receives a number of visual enhancements.
Key exterior highlights include:
- LED projector headlamps
- Split LED daytime running lamps
- LED fog lamps
- 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Front and rear skid plates
- Electric-folding ORVMs
- New X badging
Citroen is offering the EV in six monotone colour options:
- Polar White
- Steel Grey
- Cosmo Blue
- Perla Nera Black
- Garnet Red
- Deep Forest Green
Cabin Receives New Theme And Features
The interior now features a new Electric Blu dashboard treatment, along with dual-tone upholstery.
Feature additions include:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- 7-inch TFT instrument cluster
- Wireless phone charger
- Electrochromic IRVM
- Connected Car Technology 2.0
- More than 40 remote vehicle functions
Customers can also opt for a JBL audio system and front-rear dashcam package.
Safety Equipment Expanded
Citroen has added more safety features to the updated electric crossover.
The package includes:
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
- High-speed alert
- Auto door locking
- Lane departure warning
- Front vehicle distance alert
- Pedestrian warning functions
The company says the structure uses a high percentage of high-strength steel to improve occupant protection.
Battery, Range And Charging
Power comes from the same 29.2kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor.
|Specification
|Details
|Battery Pack
|29.2kWh
|Power Output
|56bhp
|Torque
|143Nm
|Claimed Range
|320km
|DC Fast Charging
|10-80% in 57 mins
The battery continues to support DC fast charging, making it easier for users to top up during longer trips.
Bookings Open
Bookings for the new Citroen eC3X are now open across dealerships in India as well as through the company’s official website. With a lower entry price through the BaaS scheme, additional safety features and a more premium cabin experience, the eC3X offers buyers another affordable electric vehicle option in the growing EV market.