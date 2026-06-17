Skoda Kodiaq RS Spotted Ahead Of India Debut!

A few days back, Skoda announced that bookings for the new Kodiaq RS will begin on June 22, confirming the arrival of the brand’s first RS-badged SUV for the Indian market. Ahead of the official unveiling, the performance-focused seven-seater has now been spotted without any camouflage.
The latest sighting gives a clear look at the SUV in a bright red paint scheme paired with several black styling elements. Unlike the regular Kodiaq, this version carries a more aggressive character and gets multiple visual as well as mechanical upgrades.
What Makes The Kodiaq RS Different?
The RS version receives a number of changes that separate it from the standard model.
Exterior Highlights –
|Feature
|Details
|Front Grille
|Blacked-out RS-specific design
|Wheels
|20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
|Tyres
|Hankook performance tyres
|Brake Calipers
|Red painted calipers
|Exhaust
|Dual chrome-finished exhaust tips
|ORVMs
|Black finish
|Roof Rails
|Black finish
|Badging
|RS badges on grille and tailgate
|Lighting
|Matrix LED headlamps
The sporty bumpers and larger air intake sections give the SUV a more purposeful appearance. The red exterior shade seen on the test vehicle further enhances its road presence.
Cabin Gets A Sportier Treatment
The changes continue inside the cabin as well. The dashboard and seats feature red contrast stitching, while the interior theme is finished in black.
Some key cabin highlights include:
- 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 10-inch digital instrument cluster
- Three-spoke sports steering wheel
- Black headliner
- Canton 13-speaker audio system
- Three-zone climate control
- Ventilated front seats
- Massage function for front seats
- Powered tailgate
- Keyless entry
- Acoustic glass for better cabin insulation
The front seats are also designed to provide additional support during enthusiastic driving.
More Power Than The Standard Kodiaq
The biggest difference lies under the bonnet.
|Specification
|Kodiaq RS
|Engine
|2.0-litre Turbo Petrol
|Power
|261 bhp
|Torque
|400 Nm
|Gearbox
|7-speed DSG
|Drive System
|All-Wheel Drive
|0-100 kmph
|6.3 seconds
|Top Speed
|231 kmph
Compared to the standard Kodiaq, the RS offers a noticeable increase in performance. It also benefits from larger brakes and adaptive suspension, helping it deliver sharper handling and improved driving dynamics.
Segment Positioning
Once launched, the Kodiaq RS will sit at the top of Skoda’s SUV range in India. It will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will join a niche space occupied by premium three-row SUVs with strong performance credentials.
Image Source – Carwale