Spec Comparison – New Dominar vs CB300R vs Duke 390 vs Apache RR310

Launched today at a price of INR 1.74 Lakh, ex-showroom, the Dominar has always been and continues to be a motorcycle that offers the most amount of value for the money you have invested. In the Indian market, this motorcycle competes with the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and the new Honda CB300R. Here is a comparison of the following motorcycles. Let us start with the prices

Prices

Dominar 400 UG Honda CB300R TVS Apache RR 310 KTM Duke 390 1.74 Lakh 2.41 Lakh 2.23 Lakh 2.44 Lakh

As you can see, the Dominar undercuts the other motorcycles in this comparison by a huge margin. That said, do not assume that the Dominar lacks in terms of performance. Despite having such a low price tag, the bike comes packed with enough to compete with these more expensive machines.

Dimensions

Despite being the heaviest in its class, the Dominar is easy to handle with its comfortable 800 mm seat height. The 13-litre fuel tank too will make sure you spend less time refuelling and more time on the road.

Dominar 400 UG Honda CB300R TVS Apache RR 310 KTM Duke 390 Length (mm) 2,156 2,028 2,001 2,002 Width (mm) 836 888 786 838 Height (mm) 1,112 1,053 1,135 1,274 Seat Height (mm) 800 799 810 830 Wheelbase (mm) 1,453 1,344 1,365 1,357 Fuel Tank (litres) 13 10 11 13.5 Weight (kg) 184 147 169.5 163

Engine

All the motorcycles in this segment are powered by liquid-cooled, single cylinder motors and come paired with 6-speed transmissions. Here is a spec sheet of the engines.

Dominar 400 UG Honda CB300R TVS Apache RR 310 KTM Duke 390 Displacement 373 cc 286 cc 312 cc 373 cc Maximum Power 40 hp 30.9 hp 33.5 hp 43.5 hp Maximum torque 35 Nm 27 Nm 27.3 Nm 37 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

Brakes and Suspension

All these bikes in this segment come with inverted shock absorbers, giving better feedback to the rider. The Dominar received this feature as a part of the update it received recently.

Dominar 400 UG Honda CB300R TVS Apache RR 310 KTM Duke 390 Front brake 320 mm disc 296 mm disc 300 mm disc 320 mm disc Rear Brake 230 mm disc 220 mm disc 240 mm disc 40 mm disc ABS Dual channel Dual channel, IMU controlled Dual channel Dual channel Front suspension 43 mm Upside Down 41 mm USD Forks 41 mm Upside Down 43 mm Upside Down Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 400 UG Expected to be Launched at a Price of INR 1.75 Lakh

So here is the comparison of what these bikes have to offer. At INR 1.74 Lakh, the Dominar gives you the most motorcycle for your money. It is a product that ticks all the right boxes and is a complete package. To know more about this motorcycle, do watch our in-depth review of the motorcycle, linked below.