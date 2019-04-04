Trending:
Spec Comparison – New Dominar vs CB300R vs Duke 390 vs Apache RR310

Spec Comparison – New Dominar vs CB300R vs Duke 390 vs Apache RR310

Launched today at a price of INR 1.74 Lakh, ex-showroom, the Dominar has always been and continues to be a motorcycle that offers the most amount of value for the money you have invested. In the Indian market, this motorcycle competes with the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and the new Honda CB300R. Here is a comparison of the following motorcycles. Let us start with the prices

Prices

Dominar 400 UGHonda CB300RTVS Apache RR 310KTM Duke 390
1.74 Lakh2.41 Lakh2.23 Lakh2.44 Lakh

As you can see, the Dominar undercuts the other motorcycles in this comparison by a huge margin. That said, do not assume that the Dominar lacks in terms of performance. Despite having such a low price tag, the bike comes packed with enough to compete with these more expensive machines.

New 2018 KTM 390 Duke White (3)

Dimensions

Despite being the heaviest in its class, the Dominar is easy to handle with its comfortable 800 mm seat height. The 13-litre fuel tank too will make sure you spend less time refuelling and more time on the road.

Dominar 400 UGHonda CB300RTVS Apache RR 310KTM Duke 390
Length (mm)2,1562,0282,0012,002
Width (mm)836888786838
Height (mm)1,1121,0531,1351,274
Seat Height (mm)800799810830
Wheelbase (mm)1,4531,3441,3651,357
Fuel Tank (litres)13101113.5
Weight (kg)184147169.5163

TVS Apache RR310

Engine

All the motorcycles in this segment are powered by liquid-cooled, single cylinder motors and come paired with 6-speed transmissions. Here is a spec sheet of the engines.

Dominar 400 UGHonda CB300RTVS Apache RR 310KTM Duke 390
Displacement373 cc286 cc312 cc373 cc
Maximum Power40 hp30.9 hp33.5 hp43.5 hp
Maximum torque35 Nm27 Nm27.3 Nm37 Nm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed6-speed6-speed

Honda CB300R India (11)

Brakes and Suspension

All these bikes in this segment come with inverted shock absorbers, giving better feedback to the rider. The Dominar received this feature as a part of the update it received recently.

Dominar 400 UGHonda CB300RTVS Apache RR 310KTM Duke 390
Front brake320 mm disc296 mm disc300 mm disc320 mm disc
Rear Brake230 mm disc220 mm disc240 mm disc40 mm disc
ABSDual channelDual channel, IMU controlledDual channelDual channel
Front suspension43 mm Upside Down41 mm USD Forks41 mm Upside Down43 mm Upside Down
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshock

New 2019 Dominar 400 (1)

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 400 UG Expected to be Launched at a Price of INR 1.75 Lakh

So here is the comparison of what these bikes have to offer. At INR 1.74 Lakh, the Dominar gives you the most motorcycle for your money. It is a product that ticks all the right boxes and is a complete package. To know more about this motorcycle, do watch our in-depth review of the motorcycle, linked below.

