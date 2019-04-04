Spec Comparison – New Dominar vs CB300R vs Duke 390 vs Apache RR310
Launched today at a price of INR 1.74 Lakh, ex-showroom, the Dominar has always been and continues to be a motorcycle that offers the most amount of value for the money you have invested. In the Indian market, this motorcycle competes with the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and the new Honda CB300R. Here is a comparison of the following motorcycles. Let us start with the prices
Prices
|Dominar 400 UG
|Honda CB300R
|TVS Apache RR 310
|KTM Duke 390
|1.74 Lakh
|2.41 Lakh
|2.23 Lakh
|2.44 Lakh
As you can see, the Dominar undercuts the other motorcycles in this comparison by a huge margin. That said, do not assume that the Dominar lacks in terms of performance. Despite having such a low price tag, the bike comes packed with enough to compete with these more expensive machines.
Dimensions
Despite being the heaviest in its class, the Dominar is easy to handle with its comfortable 800 mm seat height. The 13-litre fuel tank too will make sure you spend less time refuelling and more time on the road.
|Dominar 400 UG
|Honda CB300R
|TVS Apache RR 310
|KTM Duke 390
|Length (mm)
|2,156
|2,028
|2,001
|2,002
|Width (mm)
|836
|888
|786
|838
|Height (mm)
|1,112
|1,053
|1,135
|1,274
|Seat Height (mm)
|800
|799
|810
|830
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1,453
|1,344
|1,365
|1,357
|Fuel Tank (litres)
|13
|10
|11
|13.5
|Weight (kg)
|184
|147
|169.5
|163
Engine
All the motorcycles in this segment are powered by liquid-cooled, single cylinder motors and come paired with 6-speed transmissions. Here is a spec sheet of the engines.
|Dominar 400 UG
|Honda CB300R
|TVS Apache RR 310
|KTM Duke 390
|Displacement
|373 cc
|286 cc
|312 cc
|373 cc
|Maximum Power
|40 hp
|30.9 hp
|33.5 hp
|43.5 hp
|Maximum torque
|35 Nm
|27 Nm
|27.3 Nm
|37 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
Brakes and Suspension
All these bikes in this segment come with inverted shock absorbers, giving better feedback to the rider. The Dominar received this feature as a part of the update it received recently.
|Dominar 400 UG
|Honda CB300R
|TVS Apache RR 310
|KTM Duke 390
|Front brake
|320 mm disc
|296 mm disc
|300 mm disc
|320 mm disc
|Rear Brake
|230 mm disc
|220 mm disc
|240 mm disc
|40 mm disc
|ABS
|Dual channel
|Dual channel, IMU controlled
|Dual channel
|Dual channel
|Front suspension
|43 mm Upside Down
|41 mm USD Forks
|41 mm Upside Down
|43 mm Upside Down
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
So here is the comparison of what these bikes have to offer. At INR 1.74 Lakh, the Dominar gives you the most motorcycle for your money. It is a product that ticks all the right boxes and is a complete package. To know more about this motorcycle, do watch our in-depth review of the motorcycle, linked below.