Avan Motors Launches The Trend E Electric Scooter At INR 56,900

The future is indeed electric, accelerating into this world of electrification on scooters is Avan Motors. An EV start-up launched back in 2015, the company aims to launch stylish and futuristic eco-friendly vehicles to consumers at an affordable price. At the EV India Marathon Summit, BV Tech Expo India 2019 in New Delhi today, this start-up announced the Trend E Scooter. The latest addition to its Xero series of electric scooters, the high-performance Trend E has an ex-showroom price of INR 56,900 for the single-battery scooter and INR 81,269 for the double-battery scooter. The scooter can be booked from today onwards at a nominal booking fee of INR 1,100. The company has built a vast sales network with 33 dealerships across India and spanning across 11 new states such as Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Odisha.

The Trend E is available three paint schemes, Red-Black, Black-Red, and White-Blue. With a lithium-ion battery, the scooter comes with a top speed of 45 kmph. The electric scooter covers a distance of 60 Kms with single battery & 110 Km with double battery, and the charge time for the scooter’s lithium-ion battery is 2 to 4 hours. The Trend E comes equipped with a hydraulic telescopic front suspension and a coil spring rear suspension.

The scooter also comes with creature comforts like alloy wheels, disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively. The new stylish scooter comes with masculine looks and with higher ground clearance. The max load each scooter can take is a substantial 150 kgs. With its futuristic and aesthetically appealing design, unparalleled engineering, and state-of-the-art equipment, the Trend E is the definitive e-scooter for the next generation of riders. Customers booking their scooters before 31 March will get them delivered before 31 March itself.

Also Read: British Brand GoZero To Launch Two Electric Bicycles In India

Speaking on the announcement, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors, commented, “The Avan Motors team has worked extensively on creating the Trend E scooter as a vehicle that is suitable for Indian roads and meets the requirements of consumers with its combination of technology, power and futuristic design. We are delighted with the response the scooter has received in its pre-launch phase and is confident that customers too will appreciate the Trend E and all its features.”