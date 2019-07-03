MG Motor Teams-Up With Fortum To Set-Up Fast-Charging EV Stations Across India

Recently, MG Motor India announced its partnership with Fortum Charge And Drive India, to start creating a series of Fast-Charging Stations across the country. As a part of its commitment towards sustainable mobility, MG Motor and Fortum aim to establish a functioning Fast Charging 50(KW) infrastructure, before the launch of MG’s debut EV in India, the MG EZS, which is an all-electric SUV. These smart chargers can be accessed only by an EV user, having cars compatible with different charging standards by registering with Fortum Charge and Drive India through its Mobile App.

Under this organisation, Fortum will install plenty of 50 KW DC Fast Public Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles (EVs) across MG’s showrooms in 5 cities including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by the end of September this year. One such charging station will come up at MG’s state of the art flagship showroom in Gurugram. The 5-seater, MG EZS is the perfect car for people who want to drive an Electric Vehicle but also need the space and practicality of a compact SUV. This all-electric SUV is a part of MG Motor’s strategy of providing environment-friendly mobility solutions in India in the long-term and to make EVs accessible for all customers across the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The upcoming launch of MG eZs is aligned with the government’s long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the leading EV Charging service provider in the global EV space to set up charging stations at MG dealerships in select cities, to begin with. This is in line with our goal to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India, said, “We are happy to collaborate with one of the world’s leading automotive companies to bolster the adoption of EV which has been greatly promoted by Government by bringing out various enabling policy measures and guidelines. We have already witnessed an uptake in the adoption of electric vehicles in the last year. This collaboration will further bolster this growth. As one of the key players, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV user.”