MG Hector Launched, Prices Start From INR 12,18,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Last month, MG Motor revealed its first car for the Indian market, the Hector. This much-awaited SUV was unveiled on the 15th of May, 2019 in the city of Mumbai. The Hector offers internet connectivity, with next-gen iSMART technology which promises a safe, connected, and fun experience. The Hector will be competing against the likes of the newly launched Harrier and the well-established Compass. Today, MG Motors has finally launched the much-awaited Hector in the Indian market at a special introductory price of INR 12,18,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hector also gets a new, ownership package, called the “MG Shield”. It provides private owners free-of-charge 5-year comprehensive manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres, which is currently the best factory warranty for any vehicle sold in India. This package also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years and no labour charges for the first 5 scheduled vehicle services. The Hector further offers prepaid maintenance plans starting as low as INR 8,000 for the first 3 years. The total cost of ownership (TCO) is the lowest in its segment, starting at INR 45 paise per kilometre for petrol versions and INR 49 paise per kilometre for the diesel versions.

Also Read: MG Hector To Be Launched In India Today: Live Updates From The Event

In addition, MG assures customers of the resale value of the Hector at a compelling value proposition under the “3-60” plan. Under this plan, MG has tied up with automotive portal CarDekho and the latter will have a special buyback option for the MG Hector at a residual value of 60% after 3 years of ownership. All these elements under “MG Shield” are aimed at enhancing the customer experience and providing complete peace of mind. The ‘Made in India’ Hector is available in a total of 11 combinations across 4 variants namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It comes with 3 engine options: Petrol, Petrol Hybrid and Diesel. The petrol is available in both manual and automatic transmissions. The prices of all the variants are given below:

Style Super Smart Sharp Petrol MT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) 12.18 12.98 – – Petrol Hybrid MT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) – 13.58 14.68 15.88 Petrol DCT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) – – 15.28 16.78 Diesel MT (INR, ex-showroom, Delhi) 13.18 14.18 15.48 16.88

Commenting on the launch of MG HECTOR, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “As MG’s first product for the Indian market, the HECTOR comes with ‘MG Shield’, a first-of-its-kind package in the Indian auto industry which provides complete assurance to our customers, as we continue to remain focused on disruption & differentiation. With the very distinctive design that also packs in safety, best-in-class features and competitive pricing, the MG HECTOR will make an impact with buyers who are looking for something very different from the normal array of cars.”