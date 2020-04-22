MG Motor India Deploys 100 Hector SUVs To Ease Travel For Frontline Personnel

Further extending its helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis, MG Motor India is providing 100 MG Hectors to doctors, medical staff, police and local government officials for community service across the country, till the end of May 2020. Besides India, MG Motor UK has also committed to providing 100 MG ZS EVs to the NHS agencies throughout the UK to fight COVID-19 Pandemic.

In India, the carmaker will provide 100 Hectors free-of-cost to support the national effort to overcome COVID-19. All the cars would be provided along with fuel and drivers and will be used to ensure that the key stakeholders in this crisis, such as doctors, medical staff, police and local government authorities can travel safely as the Indian government intensifies its battle against COVID-19. The cars will be supplied via MG’s nationwide network of dealers during the lockdown as per state government rules. The carmaker will follow the recently introduced ‘MG Disinfect and Deliver’ process to deploy these 100 Hectors for the national service.

MG Motor has been offering support to communities during the current pandemic situation. The carmaker has donated ventilators and distributed Health and Hygiene Kits, PPE kits, Surgical Masks, Gloves, Sanitizers, Sanitizer Sprayers, Food and Ration Kits to combat the coronavirus threat. The carmaker also started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by COVID-19. MG Motor had called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant.

Until the 15th of April, applicants from all over the country were invited to submit prototypes of their ventilator and once accepted, the candidate would be awarded a grant of Rs 10 lakh to develop the proposed ventilator. MG Motor India would use the winning design to produce these ventilators at their plant and would also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure swifter market deployment. The manufacturer is also planning a 100-member female associate’s hostel near its manufacturing facility in Halol. Located around 5 kilometres from the carmaker’s manufacturing unit, the hostel will provide accommodations to MG’s associate-level female employees along with housekeeping, food, and transportation facilities etc. and will be operational soon.