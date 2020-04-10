BS6 MG Hector Diesel Introduced At A Starting Price Of INR 13.88 Lakh

What has been an immensely successful model for the brand and one which has made MG Motor a household name in India, the MG Hector is now available with a BS6-compliant diesel engine. The diesel-powered Hector range starts at INR 13.88 lakh, going up to INR 17.73 lakh (All prices ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. The update has resulted in a price increase of INR 45,000 across variants, compared to the BS4 version of the Hector.

Petrol-powered variants of the Hector are now BS6-compliant too and are available at a starting price of INR 12.73 lakh, going up to INR 17.43 lakh for the range-topper. In this range, except for the entry-level Style variant, all other trims are powered by a petrol hybrid drivetrain, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for 143 PS and 250 Nm of torque for both hybrid and non-hybrid configurations. If you’d like an automatic, a 6-speed DCT-equipped non-hybrid petrol engine can be specced for the Smart and Sharp variants, priced at INR 15.93 lakh and 17.43 lakh respectively.

Also Read: MG Gloster SUV Spotted Testing With Quad Exhaust Pipes

Diesel variants of the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier share the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-diesel engine. Like the Harrier, for the Hector too, it makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. However, where Tata Motors’ SUV now offers an automatic gearbox as an option for the diesel engine, the MG Hector only offers a manual gearbox. But the Tata Harrier offers no petrol engine as an alternative, which the Hector does.

In the coming months, as the Harrier will sit alongside its elder brother, the Gravitas, the Hector family will be expanded too. The MG Hector Plus was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020 and besides being longer to accommodate the third row for seating, it also gets sharper styling elements on the outside. Inside, most bits are expected to be similar to the 5-seater Hector. We won’t be surprised if MG Motor introduces an automatic transmission for the diesel engine with the Hector Plus.